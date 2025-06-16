FAMOUS music video: ALLDAY PROJECT drops hip-hop style debut single with futuristic concept, watch

THE BLACK LABEL's first-ever mixed gender group ALLDAY PROJECT dropped their FAMOUS music video on June 16 at 6 PM KST (2:30 pm IST/ 5 AM ET). It is their debut single, which is the lead track of their first album, set to drop on June 23. They already created a huge buzz with the unveiling of the identities of the five members, and after the label dropped the teaser for the MV. Delve into the article to know if the track lived up to its hype.

ALLDAY PROJECT unveiled debut single FAMOUS music video

ALLDAY PROJECT might sing "We ain't even famous", but their rapidly growing fandom thinks otherwise. They have stirred things up even before their official debut, through the FAMOUS MV. The song hits hard with its lyrics and stunned us with its captivating concept. The grey-blue-black-themed music video and the cool, futuristic vibe of the song give it a refreshing touch.

The visuals of Lee Youngseo, Annie Moon, Bailey Drew Sok, Jo Woochan and Tarzzan (real name Lee Chae Won) have got fans gushing.

Check out the FAMOUS MV here:

The FAMOUS music video showcases commendable creative direction, with each ALLDAY PROJECT member getting equal spotlight, dedicated verses and balanced screen time. With a groovy vibe and sarcastic tone, the song sarcastically pokes at their critics. The song suggested that despite not being considered popular, in reality, they're already turning heads and sparking conversations.

The couplets "My worth's counted in billions/ Name is "The Greatest Unfamous" and "Not even famous but they wanna be us / Same air, but we're on a different level" convey the same sentiment. With the song, they made a bold statement even before officially stepping into the K-pop industry. As aptly conveyed in the track, they are not here to be caged within conventional norms; instead shatter them and make their own rules.

The members belonging to distinct fields of music, dance, choreography and modelling, bring their distinctive energies to the track, making it an enjoyable watch. With over 260,000 YouTube views, the MV signals the promising debut of a formidable new force in the industry.

