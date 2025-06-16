Kim Kardashian Shares UNSEEN Baby PICS of Daughter North West on 12th Birthday Amid Custody Battle with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian celebrated her daughter North West’s 12th birthday by sharing a heartwarming collection of baby pictures on Instagram. The unseen snaps offer a rare look at North as a toddler, from cuddling with Kim to playing with toys.

The mom-of-four posted the photos on Sunday, June 15, marking North’s special day with a touching caption: “My little baby North turns 12 years old today. We were looking at pics today together and laughing so hard, you were so small. It’s been the most special calling being your mom. I love you forever and got you forever my bubs.”

The photos include North West sleeping peacefully, playing with her mom’s hair, holding a toy microphone, and sharing tender moments with Kim. One image shows the toddler playing music, a nod to her growing interest in music, following in her father Kanye West’s footsteps.

Here’s what Kim and North did together earlier this year

This isn’t the first time Kim Kardashian has shared a glimpse into her close bond with North. Back in April, the pair were spotted outside the Purelux Scalp Spa in Los Angeles. The mom-and-daughter duo arrived in matching pink and white striped pajamas as per Mirror.

Kim later shared the experience on her Instagram story, walking followers through the scalp treatment process, from using a camera to inspect the scalp to the deep cleansing and massage steps.

Still dressed in their pajamas, the two later visited a rage room. Kim shared a photo with the caption: “After the scalp spa and still in our pajama we went to a rage room.” Their day ended with a seafood dinner, with Kim posting a video of the table and writing: “The boiling crab for the win.”

North West has already begun exploring music like her dad, Kanye West. She appeared in FKA Twigs’ music video for Childlike Things earlier this year, rapping a verse in fluent Japanese. In the vibrant video, North wears a large white furry coat, sparkly glasses, chunky necklaces, and rings.

