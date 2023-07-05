Quiz: Is SEVENTEEN's Mingyu your best friend? Make some random choices and we’ll let you know
SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu is known to be a funny and handsome member of the group so take the quiz to see if your random choices lands Mingyu to be your best friend.
SEVENTEEN's Mingyu is known to be goofy and sweet in SEVENTEEN
Mingyu is signed to Pledis Entertainment and is a member of the Hip-Hop Team's boy band SEVENTEEN. He is well-known for his impressive height, powerful voice, and visuals. In addition to visuals, his stage presence has made him popular worldwide. Mingyu is great at rapping and dance but he also adds to the chaotic energy of the group, as seen during their variety show GOING SEVENTEEN.
On July fifth, BTS' Jungkook held an unexpected live broadcast through Weverse. Mingyu, who was embarrassed by the sudden live, was captured in the video. "It's 4 o'clock (in the morning)," he told Jungkook, who turned on the video, and Jungkook responded, "Yeah, I know, I always perform the live broadcast early in the morning!" Then, Jungkook presented his closest companion, Mingyu, to the fans and afterward they burst into chuckles. Fans of both Jungkook and Mingyu became extremely exuberant following the brief live!
Wait for a few seconds for the quiz to appear below:
