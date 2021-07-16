Toofaan Movie Review: Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s film is a storm worth embracing

Despite the slacktivism over whether you should revenge-watch or totally ban Farhan Akhtar starrer Toofaan, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's film is a feel good sports drama that will keep you entertained.

Movie Name: Toofaan

Toofaan Cast: Farhan Akhtar, Mrunal Thakur

Toofaan Director: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

Toofaan Stars: 3/5

Toofaan is the story of an orphan Aziz Ali (Farhan Akhtar) who has been brought up by a Gangster Jaffar Bhai (Vijay Raaz in a guest appearance). Alongside Farhan, the film features Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak and Hussain Dalal in pivotal roles and is written by veteran screenwriter, Anjum Rajabali. For those who are still searching if Aziz Ali is inspired from a real person, he’s not. Toofaan is a fictional sports drama.



So Aziz grows up to be a rowdy who extorts ‘protection’ money from people or settles property disputes. One such incident leads him to meet Dr. Ananya Prabhu (Mrunal Thakur) who makes him face the typical dilemma: to be or not to be a pugilist. And of course, we know what his choice would be.



Anyways, Aziz is told that to be a professional boxer he needs to learn from one of the best boxing coaches, Nana Prabhu (Paresh Rawal). Though Nana is a great coach and almost treats boxing equal to his faith, he doesn’t shy away from exposing his islamophobia outside the ring. Hereon, the story takes the usual Bollywood script route of struggle, love, society’s hypocrisy towards inter-faith religion, the fall and rise again, with a tint of social message thrown in between.



Despite the film being predictable, it's equally pleasant. Thanks to a solid performance by each and every member of the cast and the able hands of Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra. Farhan Akhtar delivers a convincing performance as a boxer who is in search of dignity and love. His efforts to get into the shape and demeanour of a boxer pays through. In fact, it’s time he offers an unconditional royalty to his director Rakeysh for giving him two roles which demanded a totally different level of fitness.



Mrunal Thakur is like carrot cake with vanilla ice-cream (watch the film to understand the connection). She delivers a sweet yet entirely yummy performance. Hussain Dalal is a treat to watch. He packs a punch during both emotional as well as funny parts of the film. Paresh Rawal and Supriya Pathak are actors who are masters of their craft, and hardly require validation of a critic on their performance.



Despite the slacktivism over whether you should revenge-watch or totally ban Farhan Akhtar starrer Toofaan, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s film is a feel good sports drama that will keep you entertained. Honestly, the job of a critic is to judge whether a film merits the audience's time regardless of the controversy around it; and this one does.

