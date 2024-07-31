RIIZE announces FAN-CON TOUR 'RIIZING DAY' FINALE IN CINEMAS; to premiere globally in 21 regions on Sept 13

Exciting news for RIIZE fans! The rookie SM Entertainment boy group is planning to release their 2024 FAN-CON TOUR RIIZING DAY FINALE live broadcast in theaters globally. They have already unveiled to premiere date along with a gripping poster. As the seven-piece ensemble joins the current trend of K-pop group releasing their world tour in cinemas, fans can’t keep calm but anticipate the d-day.

RIIZE gears up for theatrical release of RIIZING DAY FINALE in Seoul's live broadcast

On July 30, RIIZE on their official Twitter account announced the release of RIIZING DAY FINALE in cinemas. It is set to premiere globally on September 13 across theatres in 21 regions including Asia, North America, and Europe.

Meanwhile, the group embarked on their first world tour RIIZING DAY back in May. They are currently scheduled to visit Jakarta, Indonesia to mark the successful conclusion of the concerts. Then, RIIZE will hold their final performance for this ongoing word tour from September 13 to 15 in Seoul’s KSPO DOME.

According to Trafalgar Releasing, RIIZING DAY FINALE promises to capture the electrifying live performance of the rookie boy band. With this special release in cinemas globally, BRIIZE (RIIZE’s fandom name) across the world can witness the group’s first world tour’s grand finale which will be taking place in Seoul.

Tickets for the RIIZE FAN-CON TOUR RIIZING DAY FINALE in Cinemas will go on sale on August 7 at 6:00 P.M. KST/ 2:30 P.M. IST / 2:00 A.M. PDT. Tickets can be purchased through the RIIZE Cinemas website.

The first day of the group’s final fan con performance in Seoul will be live broadcast in cinemas in selected territories worldwide. More details about the 21 regions will be unveiled soon.

More about RIIZE's first world tour RIIZING DAY

Meanwhile, on May 4, RIIZE kicked off their first world tour RIIZING DAY with a breathtaking concert in Seoul. Then, the group hit the road to meet fans in many cities across the world including Tokyo, LA, Mexico City, Hong Kong, Taipei, Manila, Singapore, and Bangkok. On July 31, with a concert in Jakarta, they will return home to attend RIIZING DAY FINALE in Seoul from September 13 to 15.

