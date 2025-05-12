BLACKPINK at Met Gala: Rosé settles down on Jennie's lap in after-party BTS photos; fans demand snap with Lisa

BLACKPINK's Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa each made a statement at the 2025 Met Gala, showcasing their impeccable style at both the main event and after-party. As they attended the gala as individual artists, fans eagerly waited for glimpses of their interaction. The suspense was partially relieved when Rosé and Jennie shared casual moments from the after-party, sending fans into a frenzy. However, the absence of Lisa in those snaps left fans longing for more.

Advertisement

On May 11, Rosé posted a series of photos and videos of the 2025 Met Gala, calling it her "big Met dump." In the shots, she is seen enjoying herself at the after-party while grooving with a drink and socializing with other celebrities during the event. The one photo that particularly gained fan attention was her sitting on her fellow BLACKPINK member Jennie's lap. The two were not shy to showcase their usual domestic behavior amid a room full of foreign stars.

Jennie held Rosé by the waist, portraying their close bond and shutting down rumors of them drifting apart while trying to chase individual fame through their solo gigs. Four days before, Jennie also posted a different photo of the same moment, making fans go gaga. In the second slide of Rosé's Instagram post, we see the duo in their natural habitat—sitting by themselves and having casual chats. Based on Jennie's gestures in the video clip, she appears to be discussing her outfit with the APT singer. Fans call them "cutie chaennie."

Advertisement

While their interactions won fans' hearts, they couldn't help but wonder why Lisa was missing from the snaps. They raised questions like, "Why there’s no photo of Jen and Lili like this one?" A fan demanded, "Need ot3 pic." Although there were plenty of photos of the trio's interactions among themselves and with SEVENTEEN's S.Coups during the Met Gala 2025 event, fans were looking forward to seeing more of them during the after-party. With Lisa yet to post her after-party moments, there's still hope for getting "Jenchaelisa" crumbs.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK's Rosé boasts sizzling chemistry with Lewis Hamilton at F1 race and Met Gala; fans want them to date already