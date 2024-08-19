Romance in the House Ep 3-4 Review: Ji Jin Hee and Son Na Eun’s battle for Kim Ji Soo fizzles, fails to keep the show exciting

Name: Romance in the House (가족X멜로 in Korean)

Premiere date: August 10, 2024

Cast: Ji Jin Hee, Kim Ji Soo, Son Na Eun, Choi Minho

Director: Kim Da Ye

Writer: Kim Young Yoon

Number of episodes: 12

Genre: Romance, comedy

Language: Korean

Where to watch: Netflix

Romance in the House plot

The plot of Romance in the House follows Byeon Moo Jin, who was married to Geum Ae Yeon and had a daughter, Byeon Mi Rae, and a son, Byun Hyun Jae, together. However, their relationship faced tremors as they suffered financially due to Byun Moo Jin’s inability to venture into any business he put his hands on successfully.

Eventually, his family got tired of all the losses and finally cut him off. Moreover, he and Geum Ae Yeon also went through a divorce, with both children under her care.

Ae Yeon faced the challenges of raising her two children alone. Now, her children, Mi Rae and Hyun Jae, are all grown up. Byeon Mi Rae is the pillar of support for her mother and also the breadwinner of the family, who works at a supermarket. On the other hand, Byeon Hyun Jae is a college student and is unaware of the past involving his father.

One day, Moo Jin reappears in their lives as the owner of the villa building where they live. His feelings for his ex-wife reignite, and he hopes to reunite with her again. However, Mi Rae is strongly opposed to her father's idea. Unlike his sister, Hyun Jae supports his dad's attempt at reconciliation.

Advertisement

Romance in the House Ep 3-4 recap

The new episode drastically changes the dynamic between the characters and addresses some of the daming questions that audiences had since day 1. Byeon Mi Rae faces Nam Tae Pyeong following the disastrous brawl the previous day involving her father, Byeon Mu Jin. Mi Rae threatened Nam Tae Pyeon to keep the incident a secret and he readily agreed without hesitation. However, her problems are not yet over as her mother proposes taking up her ex-husband’s offer and staying in the building rent-free.

After much deliberation, Mi Rae also agrees but she has a plan of her own. She confronts her and asks him about his intentions. Mu Jin instantly answers that he wants to get back together with her mother again and Mi Rae is completely opposed to the idea. They drew an agreement of some sort where if Mu Jin is unable to get back together with Geum Ae Yeon within four weeks, he will have to hand over the villa to Mi Rae as a form of alimony.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, suspicions against Mu Jin start to increase steadily among the neighbors and they start to wonder if he killed the previous landlord. Due to the confusion, it causes many problems to Mi Rae and Ae Yeon where everyone accuses them of knowing the truth. Nevertheless, Mu Jin takes it upon himself to address the situation and he reveals that he met the landlord the day before only to convince him to sell the building. After treating everyone to a meal, the situation was soon under control.

However, Mi Rae is in yet another complicated situation after learning that Nam Tae Pyeong, who works as a security guard in the mart, is in fact the son of the CEO. Her colleagues pester her continuously to reveal the identity of their boss’ offspring, but she refuses to do so. They both come to the understanding that they decide to keep each other’s secrets.

Advertisement

Another incident that shocked the family was after Mu Jin got a call from Ae Yeon’s phone, which was found on the streets. They all rushed to the station and found out that Ae Yeon, along with her neighbors, had beaten up the man who had been pestering her for a long time. Following that, Mu JIn and Mi Rae have an intense talk with each other, which leaves the latter in hysterics. However, Nam Tae Pyeong suddenly arrives and offers a comforting shoulder.

Romance in the House positives

With comedy and fun interactions, the show has managed to keep the audience hooked. Further developing the father-daughter relationship between Mi Rae and Mu Jin, it keeps the story exciting. As both fight to keep Ae Yeon by each other’s side, they engage in petty competitions to display their love for her. Moreover, Nam Tae Pyeong’s hidden identity also came as a surprise, which adds another interesting layer to the story.

Romance in the House negatives

The story has yet to create a substantial aspect that would keep the audiences coming for more. Predictability is the biggest drawback for the series, as one can easily figure out what might happen next in the show. Moreover, the lack of chemistry between the two lead couples is also another instance that keeps the show from reaching its full potential.

Advertisement

Romance in the House acting performance

Son Na Eun’s performance fell short immensely in the second episode. She was unable to convey the feelings of the character fully for the audience to find her relatable. Kim Ji Soo naturally embodies her character and she certainly stands out among all by showcasing both empathy to boldness effortlessly.

Ji Jin Hee has also maintained his ability to portray his unpredictable character with ease. Strong and brave with a touch of goofiness adds a refreshing element to the show. Choi Minho on the other hand, maintains a calm and collected demeanor at all times but effectively showcases his sensitive side when needed.

Romance in the House Ep 1-2 overall review

The show offers fun elements and lighthearted comedy that make it enjoyable, but these are not enough to keep audiences engaged for the long haul. The predictable storyline lacks depth, making it difficult for viewers to stay invested beyond the initial charm.