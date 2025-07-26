Nick Jonas Loved 2 People at Once Before Marrying Priyanka Chopra? Singer Shares His Surprising Fear of Being Caught

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are one of the most loved power couples. These two never fail to set some high couple goals. Although their Instagram posts and public appearances scream love for each other, there was a time when the singer had a crush on two people at the same time. However, what has raised eyebrows is the fact that neither of these 2 people was his current wife. Scroll down to know more.

Nick Jonas on his ‘mini triangle’ love story

In Penn Badgley’s podcast, Jonas Brothers shared about their childhood crushes and first heartbreaks. Kevin and Joe Jonas were the first ones to talk about their first serious loves. One of the brothers went on to reveal that they even wrote a song about it, while the other expressed that his daughter is of the same age as he was when he had serious feelings.

Nick Jonas, on the other hand quite a different story, which he was hesitant to talk about initially. Later, he went on to reveal about his two-part crush when he was only 8 years old. While working on a theatre production, A Christmas Carol, he liked 2 people at the same time.

"I was around people who loved to sing and dance, and tell stories for the first time, and I really felt like I belonged in this community. And specifically, one of my castmates named Lily…”, said Nick. With a pause, he continued, “But I also had a crush on the child wrangler.”

Nick even went on to explain what a child wrangler is. He added that they run the set when parents can’t be around. He confessed to being nervous about the two finding out about his feelings. He joked about being caught in his ‘mini love triangle’.

Nick Jonas on his first heartbreak

Nick Jonas confessed that he had his first heartbreak when he was just 11-12 years old. “It sort of, like, pushed me toward music as a way to process my very big feelings at like 10 or 11.”

The singer is now married to global star Priyanka Chopra, and they are parents to a beautiful daughter, Malti.

