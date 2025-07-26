The Boys Season 5: Fans Get a Glimpse of Homelander in Sneak Peek at Comic-Con, Here's When It Will Premiere

The Boys season 5 will soon hit the digital screens. Ahead of the new bunch of episodes, the fans got a sneak peek of Homelander, which was released at Comic-Con. As the glimpse of the Prime Video show ran in Hall H of the event, the fans cheered loudly.

The fifth and final season of the Erik Kripke show will include the violence and a ton of superheroes coming together. The teaser also revealed the new and the returning cast members in the new episodes.

All we know about Boys season 5

In the new season of The Boys, the fans will witness the executive producer of the show, Seth Rogen, in the cameo. Additionally, the cast members will also include newcomers Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins, whose characters are yet unknown. In the teaser dropped at the Comic-Con, the actor made a blink-and-miss appearance.

Meanwhile, one of the powerful scenes of the teaser was Anthony Starr’s Homelander’s declaration, where he announced, “this is a safer, more god-fearing nation.”

At the end of season 4, the audience witnessed Homelander work his way into the White House and was revealed to be the power behind the new U.S. president.

The country has gone under martial law, and Homelander gets along with the Boys and other supes who do not want to “make America super again.”

As for the plot of the upcoming season, the official synopsis claims that the episodes will focus on the father-son relationship.

Furthermore, Kripke, in an interview with the media portal, revealed, "There’s no guarantee who’s going to survive because you don’t have to keep [the cast] for another season. So you can have really shocking, big things happen all the time. The writers, as we're starting to cook it up, are really enjoying that."

The Boys season 5 will premiere sometime in 2026.

