Sitaare Zameen Par Worldwide Lifetime Box Office: Aamir Khan starrer collects Rs 268 crore globally to emerge a HIT

Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by RS Prasanna and starring Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh and a bunch of other wonderful actors, nears the end of its global theatrical run. With an expected Rs 165 crore net in India (Rs 199 crore gross) and another USD 8 million from international markets (Rs 69 crore), the dramedy shall end its theatrical run with a good Rs 268 crore. These numbers looked unimaginable when the advance bookings for the movie opened, but it did well to get this far.

Sitaare Zameen Par To End Its Global Run Grossing Rs 268 Crore

Sitaare Zameen Par may not be among Aamir Khan's highest grossing films. However, it is a film that gives the actor his goodwill back. Duds like Thugs Of Hindostan and Laal Singh Chaddha affected his goodwill but it is, to an extent, back with Sitaare Zameen Par. While the footfalls will be lower than Thugs Of Hindostan almost everywhere, it's not that big of an issue as there is a stark difference in the budget, release size and box office health.

Sitaare Zameen Par's Profitability Depends On The Non Theatrical Digital Rights

Sitaare Zameen Par, with a reported budget of Rs 120 crore, including the remake rights and print and advertisement expenses, and excluding Aamir Khan's remuneration, will fetch the producers a Rs 110 crore global share. Non-theatrical share of the movie is pegged at Rs 50 crore excluding the digital rights. Rs 40 crore of surplus, along with the digital rights of the film (if ever sold) will be Aamir Khan's remuneration from the project.

As Aamir Khan, being the major star that he is, gives over 2 years to every project of his, it's only fair to assume his remuneration to be taken as atleast Rs 100 crore. Most of his contemporaries who take relatively lesser time for every movie of theirs, make or charge more for every film, and that's how we have arrived at this figure. If the film's digital rights are not sold, the makers will have to find a way to generate atleast Rs 60 crore more, to justify Aamir Khan's involvement in the project.

Aamir Khan's Next Film Feature

After Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan will next be seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie, led by Rajinikanth.

