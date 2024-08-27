Second lead K-drama couples we rooted for: Goblin's Lee Dong Wook-Yoo In Na, Business Proposal's Seol In Ah-Kim Min Kyu

K-dramas often have great main couples, but sometimes the second-lead couples are even better. These pairs have their own unique charm and chemistry that can make fans root for them just as much, if not more, than the main leads.

From the bittersweet romance of Seo Dan and Gu Seung Jun in Crash Landing on You to the heartwarming journey of Dan-Ah and Young-Hwa in Run On, these second-lead couples bring an extra layer of depth and emotion to the story. Whether it's their touching love stories or the way they overcome obstacles together, these couples have left a lasting impression on K-drama fans.

For K-pop enthusiasts, these relationships are just as addictive and swoon-worthy as any hit song or idol romance. The chemistry between the second lead couples often feels genuine and relatable, making it easy for viewers to connect with their stories. These couples have become an unforgettable part of the K-drama experience, adding a unique and heartwarming dimension to the narrative.

1. Sunny and the Grim Reaper

Let’s start with the iconic couple from Goblin, Sunny and the Grim Reaper. Sunny and the Grim Reaper are a popular couple. Sunny is a fun and independent woman who owns a fried chicken restaurant.

The Grim Reaper is a mysterious and serious figure who is attracted to her. Their relationship is full of emotion and sadness. They have to deal with their past lives and present problems. Fans love their chemistry and how their love story makes the series more interesting and magical.

2. Yoon Myung-Joo and Seo Dae-Young

Yoon Myung-Joo and Seo Dae-Young from Descendants of the Sun are a popular couple. Myung-Joo is a determined doctor in the army. Dae-Young is a serious sergeant. They have a strong and passionate love story.

Myung-Joo is dedicated to her job, and Dae-Young cares deeply for her. Their relationship is sad and inspiring. They face challenges in the military and make personal sacrifices. Fans love their emotional depth and how their love lasts despite difficulties. Their story is a memorable and touching part of the series.

3. Jin Young Seo and Cha Sung Hoon

In Business Proposal, Jin Young Seo and Cha Sung Hoon are a fan-favorite couple. Jin Young Seo is a lively and independent woman who isn't afraid to speak her mind. Cha Sung Hoon, on the other hand, is a loyal and dedicated secretary who always puts others first.

They start out as friends who live close by, but their relationship quickly blossoms into something more. Fans love their chemistry and how Sung Hoon's protective nature complements Young Seo's spirited personality. Their story is both cute and relatable, as they navigate the ups and downs of a budding romance. It's no wonder they've become such a beloved couple in the K-drama world.

4. Seo Dan and Gu Seung Jun

Seo Dan is a wealthy North Korean woman who is both elegant and strong-willed. Gu Seung Jun, on the other hand, is a charming conman posing as someone else in North Korea. When their paths cross in Crash Landing On You, their unexpected romance sparks a fire among K-drama fans.

Despite their vastly different backgrounds, their chemistry is undeniable. Their relationship is filled with witty banter, emotional depth, and genuine connection. Fans love how their love story evolves, full of humor, tension, and heartfelt moments. It's this blend of charm and emotional resonance that makes Seo Dan and Gu Seung Jun a beloved couple in the K-drama world.

5. Dan Ah and Young Hwa

Dan-Ah is a tough sports agent who is not very friendly. Young-Hwa is a kind artist who makes her feel different. In Run On, their relationship changes in a beautiful way. At first, Dan-Ah doesn't like Young-Hwa, but she slowly starts to care for him.

Fans love to see Dan-Ah become softer and more open because of Young-Hwa. Their love story is real and touching, showing how love can change even the most closed hearts.

6. Hee Kyung and Joon Woo

Hee-Kyung is the older sister of the main character. She is confident and caring. Joon-Woo is a kind and helpful teacher. They have a mature and heartfelt love story in True Beauty. Their relationship makes the drama more interesting and relatable.

Hee-Kyung is strong, and Joon-Woo is gentle. Their love is sincere and emotional. Fans love how their romance develops. It is different from the young love stories in the show. Their love story is a special part of the series.

7. Joo Man and Seol Hee

Joo-Man is a hardworking man who has big dreams. Seol-Hee is his girlfriend who likes simple things. They have a realistic and relatable relationship in Fight My Way. Their journey together is full of struggles and growth.

Fans love the realness of their love story. It is filled with everyday problems and touching moments. Their relationship changes, showing both the good and bad parts of long-term commitment. This honest portrayal of love and perseverance makes their story truly memorable.