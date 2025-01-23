BLACKPINK's Jisoo confirms full-group comeback in 2025; reveals being busy with Newtopia and other projects

Jisoo recently appeared in a variety show with her Newtopia co-star Park Jung Min, and she opened up about her upcoming work schedules, confirming BLACKPINK's ensuing comeback this year. She revealed being swarmed with various kinds of projects, from dramas and films to her commitments as a K-pop idol, including solo and group work.

In the latest episode of Sa-Ching Queen Sooji Lee's show, released on January 23 at 6:30 p.m. KST, BLACKPINK vocalist Jisoo was asked by the host, Lee Sooji, about her objectives for the new year. Jisoo replied, "I already have a set plan for 2025". This showed her goal-oriented approach and dedication to her work. She said, "I will be very busy (this year)," mentioning all her ongoing filmings and upcoming work schedules.

In her work plan for the year, she included BLACKPINK's group activities, confirming the much-awaited comeback of the biggest K-pop girl group. Even though she and the other BLACKPINK members are swarmed with solo work, they are also preparing for their group activities. As per reports, the quartet, including Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, are set to reunite for a possible comeback in May 2025.

It will mark their first venture as a group since the BORN PINK era in 2022. Following the comeback, the BLACKPINK members will also embark on a world tour and are expected to make stops in many cities across Asia, North America, and Europe. The girl group was last seen impressing fans in their group stage at Coachella in 2023. As per Jisoo's revelation of being busy with BLACKPINK's activities, a set plan for the group's comeback can be expected to have been formed.

Among her other work, Jisoo mentioned filming her new dramas– Newtopia, starring opposite Park Jung Min, and Boyfriend on Demand (formerly known as Monthly Boyfriend), featuring opposite Seo In Guk. She also mentioned her upcoming movie, The Prophet: Omniscient Reader, which includes an ensemble cast of Lee Min Ho and Ahn Yeo Seop. She also talked of being busy with her upcoming solo album, slated to release on Valentine's Day.

