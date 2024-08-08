SHINee's Minho attends 2024 Paris Olympics; fanboys over Snoop Dogg 'hyung' and Devin Booker 'dongsaeng'

SHINee’s Minho and Lee Dong Wook attended the 2024 Paris Olympics and showed their support for the South Korean athletes. Minho also couldn’t hold his excitement upon spotting the popular American rapper Snoop Dogg and the professional American basketball player Devin Brooker. The K-celebs also shared pictures from the sports event on their social media.

Minho shared pictures standing in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower which could be seen from the stadium where the beach volleyball match was taking place. On his Instagram story, Minho shared his fanboy moment when he spotted Snoop Dogg and Devin Brooker. He also cutely wrote ‘Snoop Dogg hyung (elder brother) and Brooker dongsaeng (younger brother).

Lee Dong Wook also shared clicks from the event. The Goblin actor waved the South Korean flag as he cheered for his country. He also posed in front of the Eiffel Tower while he enjoyed the beach volleyball match.

Lee Dong Wook and Minho were also selected as the global ambassadors of the 2024 Gangwon Winter Youth Olympics which was held from January 19 2024 to February 1 2024. They took on the roles of Olympic Friends and participated in promotional activities. Friends program promotes the values of the Olympic Games through the help of popular celebrities.

SHINee’s Minho is a rapper, actor, model and much more. He made his debut in 2008 as a member of SHINee with their extended playlist Replay. In 2010, he made his debut as an actor in the drama special The Pianist. His upcoming drama Romance in the House is set to premiere on August 10.

Lee Dong Wook has been in the K-drama industry since 1999. He debuted with the drama School 2. The actor is best known for Goblin, Tale of the Nine-Tailed, Strangers from Hell, Bad and Crazy, and more. He would be next appearing in the much-anticipated film Harbin which is set in early 1900s Korea.

