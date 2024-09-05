10 K-celebs who announced marriages in 2024: Song Ji Eun, HyunA, and Yong Junhyung to Kim Bo Ra and more

K- Celebs who said I do in 2024! Check out our list of celebrity weddings that took place and or are going to take place! From surprise announcements to dreamy ceremonies, we've got all the details.

1. HyunA and Yong Jun Hyung

The K-pop idols confirmed their marriage on July 8th. HyunA, known for her solo career and former 4Minute member, married Yong Jun Hyung, a former Highlight member.

2. Ash Island and Chanmina

The rappers announced their wedding on July 8th. Ash Island, a rising star in the Korean hip-hop scene, tied the knot with Chanmina, a Japanese-Korean rapper known for her powerful performances.

3. Jo Bo Ah

Jo Bo Ah recently announced her upcoming wedding, which has delighted many fans! She is set to marry her non-celebrity fiancé in October. The wedding will be a private affair in Seoul, respecting the privacy of her fiancé and their families.

Jo Bo Ah’s agency has also addressed and denied any pregnancy rumors, confirming that she plans to continue her acting career after marriage. This announcement came just two days after the reveal of her new K-drama, Knock Off, where she stars alongside Kim Soo Hyun.

4. Kim Bo Ra

Kim Bo Ra recently announced her upcoming marriage to film director Jo Ba Reun! The announcement was made on March 5, 2024, by her agency Noon Company. The couple has been dating for three years, having first met on the sets of Jo Ba Reun’s 2021 film, The Grotesque Mansion.

Their wedding took place in June 2024 and it was a private ceremony with close family and friends. Kim Bo Ra, known for her breakout role in SKY Castle, has expressed her gratitude for the support and blessings from her fans as she started a new journey.

5. Min Kyung Hoon

Min Kyung Hoon, the vocalist of the band Buzz and a beloved member of the variety show Knowing Bros, also announced his marriage. He shared the exciting news on July 10, 2024, through his Instagram.

Min Kyung Hoon tied the knot with his girlfriend, who is a former PD (Producer-Director) of Knowing Bros. The couple grew close while working together on the show and began dating towards the end of last year. Their wedding is set for November 2024.

In his heartfelt Instagram post, Min Kyung Hoon expressed his gratitude to his fans for their support over the past 20 years and shared his excitement about starting a new chapter in his life. He asked for their warm blessings as he and his fiancée embarked on this journey together.

6. Jo Se Ho

Jo Se Ho, the popular comedian and TV personality, recently announced his upcoming marriage! He shared the exciting news during an episode of the talk show You Quiz on the Block. Jo Se Ho will be marrying his non-celebrity girlfriend, who is 9 years younger than him. The couple has been dating for about a year.

Their wedding is set for October 20, 2024. Jo Se Ho expressed his gratitude for the warm wishes and support from fans and friends, and he is looking forward to this new chapter in his life. Recently, he was spotted on a shopping date with his fiancée, showing his caring and attentive side as they prepared for their big day.

7. Song Ji Eun

Song Ji Eun, a former member of the girl group SECRET, and YouTuber Park We recently announced their upcoming marriage. The couple will tie the knot on October 9, 2024. They made their relationship public just three months ago, and fans are thrilled about their quick engagement.

Song Ji Eun shared the news on her Instagram, expressing her happiness and gratitude for finding someone who completes her life like the last piece of a puzzle. Park We, known for his inspirational YouTube channel WERACLE, has been a source of strength and positivity, especially after overcoming significant challenges following a life-altering accident in 2014.

Their wedding will be a private ceremony in Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, attended by close family and friends. The couple also recently shared beautiful wedding photos, capturing their joy and love as they prepare for their special day.

8. Uhm Ki Joon

Uhm Ki Joon announced his marriage to a non-celebrity, planned for December 2024. He shared the news via a heartfelt letter, expressing gratitude to his fans for their support. The wedding will be a private ceremony with close family and friends.

9. EXID’s Hani - Yang Jae Woong

EXID’s Hani and psychiatrist Yang Jae Woong recently announced their plans to marry in September. However, the couple postponed the wedding due to a medical malpractice investigation involving Yang’s clinic.

This unexpected development has led them to delay their nuptials until the situation is resolved. Despite the postponement, Hani and Yang remain committed to each other and look forward to their future together. They have not yet set a new date for their wedding. Fans are supportive and hopeful for a positive outcome for the couple.

10. Moon Tae Yoo

Moon Tae Yoo, known for his roles in popular dramas like Hospital Playlist 2 and Queen of Tears, recently announced his marriage. On July 29, he shared the exciting news on his fan cafe, revealing that he will tie the knot on October 9.

In his heartfelt message, Moon Tae Yoo expressed his deep affection for his fiancée, who is not in the entertainment industry. He mentioned that she has been a pillar of support and has inspired him to become a better person. He also asked for understanding regarding the privacy of his fiancée, as she prefers to stay out of the public eye.

