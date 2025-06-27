Raid vs Mr Bachchan Explained: How different is Ajay Devgn’s crime thriller from Ravi Teja starrer?

Raid, starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role, hit the big screens on March 16, 2018. Following the success of the crime thriller, it was remade in Telugu as Mr Bachchan, with Ravi Teja headlining the remake.

If you haven’t watched both films, here’s a quick recap on both of them and how different they are from one another.

What is Ajay Devgn starrer Raid’s story?

Raid features the story of Amay Patnaik, an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer who gets transferred to Lucknow along with his wife, Malini. One fateful day, he receives an anonymous tip about black money hoarded by Rameshwar Singh.

With Singh managing to evade income tax raids for many years owing to his power and influence, Amay and his team decide to conduct the raid after careful planning.

Despite opposition from Rameshwar Singh, Amay begins his raid, searching every nook and cranny of his residence. A frustrated Rameshwar seeks help from the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, but Patnaik doesn’t back down, highlighting how he comes under the jurisdiction of the Central government.

With no avail, Singh even meets the Prime Minister of India, where a calm and calculated Amay responds that he’ll stop the raid only if an official order is faxed to him. Fearing the media debacle, the PM doubles down.

With no option left, Rameshwar Singh threatens Malini’s life, which makes Amay furious, but he quickly composes himself. With a final battle being faced by the team, Singh is eventually defeated and arrested with the help of the Special Police Force.

How does Mr Bachchan differ?

Mr Bachchan, starring Ravi Teja in the lead, takes a more commercial treatment to the story, straying away from the original movie’s subtle tone.

With more focus on action, the protagonist Anand (aka Mr Bachchan) is a tough Income Tax Officer who is daring enough to take on anyone. Owing to his nature, he gets suspended, which is when he goes back to his hometown and falls in love with Jikki.

The first half of the Telugu-language movie narrates how Mr Bachchan tries to woo the girl, who eventually becomes his lover.

Coming to the second half, the actual raid starts at the home of Mutyam Jaggayya. As the Harish Shankar directorial crafts the protagonist to be more gleeful and humorous, it strays away from Amay Patnaik and his calm and calculated demeanor.

As most actions conducted by Rameshwar Singh and Mutyam Jaggayya are similar, Mr Bachchan ends with a stereotypical fight of one man saving the day.

