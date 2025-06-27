Love Marriage Twitter Review: What are netizens saying about Vikram Prabhu's romantic drama?

Love Marriage, starring Vikram Prabhu in the lead role, released in theaters on June 27, 2025. As the romantic family drama hit the big screens, audiences rushed in, paving the way for some interesting reactions.

The Tamil-language movie is the remake of Vishwak Sen starrer Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam. Now, let’s take a look at what the netizens have to say about it.

Love Marriage Twitter Review - What netizens have to say

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a user said, “#LoveMarriage a neat & clean family feel good drama.. Definitely family audience will connect more.. Every cast done their part soo well.. Delivered a feel good movie.”

One user labelled the movie as “Kudumbangal Kondadum Vetri” (A success made by families).

Another emphasized, “#LoveMarriage a simple feel-good drama. Vikram Prabhu delivers with subtle charm, while Sushmitha Bhat shines with her natural screen presence. A neat family entertainer with soothing music. Sean Roldan’s music and background score are standout elements.”

By the looks of it, Love Marriage seems to have managed to satisfy most of the general audience, making it likely a hit in theaters.

Plot and cast of Love Marriage

Love Marriage features the story of Ram, a 33-year-old man who is seeking a marriage alliance. He struggles to find the right match, especially due to his misogynistic and casteist family.

However, when the family bends their rules for him, Ram finds his bride in another village, traveling to make it official with an engagement ceremony. When his stars are finally about to align with the shy Ambika, the COVID-19 pandemic arrives, subsequently setting in the lockdown.

What follows next is an outlandish tale of romance and humor focusing on whether Ram would finally enter wedlock or not.

With Vikram Prabhu playing the lead, the film features actors like Sushmitha Bhat, Meenakshi Dinesh, Sathyaraj, Ramesh Thilak, Gajaraj S, Aruldoss, and others in key roles.

Love Marriage is written and directed by Shanmuga Priyan, with Swetha Shri bankrolling it. Tourist Family fame Sean Roldan has crafted the musical tracks and background scores.

