Madras Matinee OTT Release: When and where to watch Kaali Venkat, Roshini Haripriya’s Tamil drama online

Madras Matinee opened to a mixed response at the box office upon its theatrical release on June 6, 2025. The movie extends beyond the realms of a family drama and puts up a sense of mockery against the mundane and boring lives of the working class, without romanticising it much. The film is now all set for an OTT release.

Advertisement

When and where to watch Madras Matinee

Madras Matinee begins streaming on SUN NXT from July 4 onwards. The OTT giant made the announcement for the same with an official post on their X handle.

Sharing a poster of the film they wrote “Every street has a story. Every home, a heartbeat!Madras Matinee is a tribute to the unsung heroes around us — fathers who sacrifice, families who hold on, and dreams that rise from everyday lives.”

Official trailer and plot of Madras Matinee

An emotionally rich story, Madras Matinee revolves around the life of an aging writer who is challenged by his caretaker to write a story about the common man in place of fantasy.

While he reluctantly agrees, the writer narrates the story of an auto driver and garbage collector from a lower-middle class family. Although the writer explicitly implies that the lives of such people are usually boring and mundane, this man named Kannan is entirely different.

Advertisement

As the story proceeds, Kannan and his wife Shelly are shown as hard working people who exceed all limits to give their family a happy life. They have several aspirations for their kids whom they want to be financially independent.

The film proceeds to present itself as a slice of life, where Kannan and his family take center stage to showcase the grappling realities of people’s lives, which is far from being polished and perfect.

Cast and crew of Madras Matinee

The film stars Kaali Venkat, Roshini Haripriya, Shelly Kishore, Sathyaraj, Vishva, George Maryan, Sunil Sukhada and others.

Madras Matinee is written and directed by Karthikeyan Mani and is backed by Dream Warrior Productions. KC Balasarangan has composed the musical score of the film.

ALSO READ: Naga Chaitanya on spending weekends with wife Sobhita Dhulipala: ‘We take turns planning…’