Siddharth breaks down in tears ahead of his 40th film 3BHK’s release: ‘Everyone has made me cry'

Actor Siddharth is all prepped to deliver his 40th film, 3BHK, directed by Sri Ganesh. The upcoming Tamil coming-of-age family drama is slated for release in the first week of July and has garnered a lot of attention due to its highly emotional themes and plotline.

Recently, at the pre-release event for the film, Siddharth discussed the emotional connection he has with it, explaining how it holds a special connection to his parents.

Siddharth reveals 3BHK’s emotional connection with his parents

Speaking at the pre-release event for the movie in Hyderabad, the actor noted that this upcoming film has a very special yet emotional connection with his parents.

Marking his 40th venture as an actor, Siddharth recalled his father’s reaction upon learning about this milestone in his career. He said, “My parents are a part of 3BHK. I will tell you all what that means. Since the time I began my journey in films, and this is my 40th film as an actor… when I was sharing this with my parents, my father (Suryanarayanan) had pride and relief on his face.”

Siddharth says he was made to cry a lot on the sets of 3BHK

Turning visibly emotional, the actor then added that the film is deeply emotional, as a result of which he shot a lot of scenes where he had to cry on-screen.

Siddharth said, “Everyone has made me cry in this film; it’s an emotional film. I am so glad this is my 40th film. Both my parents trusted me, took care of me, spent their own money for my life.”

More about 3BHK

Besides Siddharth, the film also stars R. Sarathkumar, Devayani, Meetha Raghunath, Chaithra J. Achar, Yogi Babu, and Subbu Panchu.

The movie is based on a short story written by Aravindh Sachidanandam. It is produced by Shanthi Talkies, while Amrit Ramnath has composed the musical score for the film.

