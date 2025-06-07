Deepika Padukone’s team-up with Atlee, Allu Arjun in AA22 X A6 sparks comparisons with her exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit

Deepika Padukone sure knows how to rule the internet. The actress left her fans rejoicing after an official announcement of her collaboration with Atlee and Allu Arjun for their next project was made. The film is titled AA22 X A6. This comes days after her controversial exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit opposite Prabhas. And it does not come as a surprise to us when fans are comparing the actress’s exit from one film to her entry in the other one.

The moment a joint post was made about Deepika Padukone being the leading lady in AA22 X A6 opposite Allu Arjun, the excitement levels of fans reached their peak. Interestingly, this comes days after the Piku actress’s alleged fallout with Sandeep Reddy Vanga. As much as netizens are happy for their star to bag a new film, they cannot stop comparing her collab with Atlee to her exit from Spirit.

Showing their excitement levels about AA22 X A6, one fan wrote, “Something really grand is on the way”. Another fan shared the clip of the actress’ prep and wrote, “not a fan of deepika but damn”. A third wrote, “India's No.1 Actor @alluarjun, India's No.1 Actress @deepikapadukone. This Collaboration Gonna Be Something Very Huge Brace Yourself for the Never before Mass Hysteria.”

Well, on the one hand, while fans showered love on this collab, a few took a slight dig at Sandeep Reddy Vanga. One of the fans wrote, “Deepika Padukone reject Prabhas for Allu Arjun.” Another fan shared a clip from the announcement video of AA22 X A6, where the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress lifts a sword and makes a gesture to the camera about coming ahead and fighting. Sharing this clip, the fan wrote, “Deepika to Sandeep Reddy Vanga”. These tweets are surely going to make you feel how far the fans have taken the news.

Ranveer Singh too is quite excited with wifey Padukone coming on board for Atlee’s next. The Simmba actor wrote, “Whuoa!” with a love-struck, fire and clapping hands emoji. Apart from this Allu Arjun starrer, Deepika will also be joining hands with Shah Rukh Khan for King.

