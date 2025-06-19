AA22xA6: Allu Arjun and Mrunal Thakur shoot for Atlee directorial’s VFX portions in Mumbai

Allu Arjun and director Atlee are joining hands for the first time with the movie AA22xA6. As various rumors about the movie are doing the rounds, it appears that the film is currently undergoing a shoot for visual effects portions in Mumbai with Mrunal Thakur.

According to rumors, including an X post by Laxmi Kanth, the upcoming magnum opus is filming for VFX portions with both actors coming together for the very first time.

Following the shoot, the team is expected to erect a massive set for the “parallel universe” movie touted to be made on a budget of Rs 800 crores.

Talking about the movie, AA22xA6 is considered one of the most ambitious projects to be made in Indian cinema. The film is reported to feature extensive use of visual effects, with various international studios collaborating on its production.

While more details about the film are yet to be confirmed, the cinematic venture is expected to present Allu Arjun in multiple different roles, including an animated version.

Recently, the makers revealed that Deepika Padukone will be playing one of the lead roles in the film. With a total of 5 different heroines expected to feature in it, the names of actresses like Janhvi Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur are doing the rounds.

Interestingly, Deepika was initially considered for a role in Prabhas starrer Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. However, owing to a failure in negotiations, the actress is said to have walked out of the project.

Coming to Allu Arjun’s work front, the actor was last seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar, which is the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil alongside him. The film tells the story of Pushparaju, a daily wage worker who transitions into becoming a sandalwood smuggler, eventually rising to become the kingpin of the syndicate.

As the movie ended on a high note, the film is set to have a 3rd installment titled Pushpa 3: The Rampage. Furthermore, the actor is reportedly in talks with Minnal Murali director Basil Joseph for a potential movie project.

