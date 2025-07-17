Fact Check: Did Pawan Kalyan starrer Hari Hara Veera Mallu's trailer play on Dubai's Burj Khalifa?

Pawan Kalyan starrer Hari Hara Veera Mallu is slated to hit the big screens on July 24, 2025. Recently, a viral video surfaced on the internet that featured the film’s trailer being played on the Burj Khalifa. What is the truth behind it?

Did the Hari Hara Veera Mallu trailer play at Burj Khalifa?

According to a report by 123 Telugu, the video that surfaced featuring the trailer on Burj Khalifa was a fake one. The visuals were shared by a fake account that mimicked the movie’s official handle, leading various fans and other fan pages to believe it was real.

According to reports, the makers of Hari Hara Veera Mallu had envisioned hosting an event where the trailer would be played at the Burj Khalifa. However, the event never materialized.

While the movie is just days away from release, the makers are reportedly planning to conduct a promotional event in Vizag, Andhra Pradesh, on June 20, 2025.

About Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Hari Hara Veera Mallu, starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, is a period swashbuckling action film. Partly directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and the rest by AM Jyothi Krishna, it features the tale of an outlaw, Veera Mallu.

Set during the Mughal reign, the man is tasked with the job of stealing the Koh-i-Noor diamond from the kingdom. With Bobby Deol playing the main antagonist, the movie features actors such as Nidhhi Agerwal, Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi, Satyaraj, and many more in key roles.

The movie had initially commenced its primary shoot back in 2020 but faced multiple delays over the years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Kalyan's political commitments. The flick is said to be the first installment in a potential film franchise.

Watch the Hari Hara Veera Mallu trailer:

Pawan Kalyan’s lineup

Pawan Kalyan is next set to appear in the lead role for the gangster actioner, They Call Him OG (or OG). The movie, directed by Saaho fame Sujeeth, is slated to release on September 25, 2025.

With Emraan Hashmi playing the main antagonist, the movie features an ensemble cast of actors, including Priyanka Arul Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Sriya Reddy, and many more, in key roles.

Moreover, the actor-politician will also appear in the movie Ustaad Bhagat Singh, co-starring with Sreeleela.

