Good Bad Ugly: Wink girl Priya Prakash Varier on recreating Simran’s song Thottu Thottu Pesum Sultana; ‘Impossible to…

Priya Prakash Varrier, a.k.a. the viral wink girl, has a very special role in Ajith Kumar’s recent release, Good Bad Ugly. While her screen presence was undoubtedly eye-catching, her recreated version of the classic dance number, Thottu Thottu Pesum Sultana, in the movie has grabbed attention.

For those unaware, the original version of the track featured actress Simran Bagga, who also made a spectacular cameo in GBU. And now, as Priya recreated the song in the film, she managed to keep its vibe intact to the original and even dressed up in a similar manner.

Speaking with India Today about the matter, Priya recalled that she had heard the original song before starting off to recreate it for the film. However, her choreographer had suggested she should watch it clearly before starting off so that she could replicate the exact vibe of the movie.

Priya said, “I have heard the song, but I had not watched the video until then. But before the shooting, Azhar master had asked me to watch the video.” The young talent went on to add, “I had to see how they were expressing and carrying themselves because I was wearing the same costume as Simran ma’am and Arjun was also wearing a similar costume as Raju Sundaram master.”

Moving on, Priya acknowledged that as a performer, she always wanted to go as close to the original song as possible, since it was impossible for her to do the same thing as Simran did in the OG track.

Talking about doing justice to a work done by such an amazing actress, Priya stated that they tried their best in delivering a perfect tribute. She only hoped that her performance did complete justice to the original song.

For the unversed, Simran Bagga also grabbed attention after she made a special appearance in GBU. With the Adhik Ravichandran directorial, the yesteryear actress reunited with AK after 25 years on-screen.

Coming back to the film, Good Bad Ugly has emerged as a clear-cut winner at the box office. Audiences have been flocking to their nearest theaters to get a glimpse of the massy entertainer, and there seems to be no looking back for the Tamil actioner.

