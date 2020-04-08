Kollywood's Most Sensational Relationships: Ajith Kumar and Heera to Samantha Akkineni and Siddharth

Many Kollywood stars like Samantha Akkineni, Siddharth, Ajith Kumar, Shruti Haasan had hit the headlines in the past over their sensational relationships. Here's a look at Kollywood's most sensational relationships that left many in shock.

Breakups are tough, painful but with celebrities, it is even worse than what we know as its more in the public eye. While celebrities share lovey-dovey pictures with their partners and give us some major relationships goals, few have gone through ugly breakups. Many Kollywood stars like Samantha Akkineni, Siddharth, Ajith Kumar, Shruti Haasan had hit the headlines in the past over their sensational relationships. Here's a look at Kollywood's most sensational relationships that left many in shock.

Ajith Kumar and Heera Rajgopal:

Back then, Ajith Kumar was in a serious relationship with former South Indian actress Heera Rajgopal. It was one of the most talked-about link-ups in the South Indian film industry. After dating for years and planning to get married, the duo parted ways. The reason behind their breakup is still not clear but reportedly, Ajith was not happy with Heera’s changed behaviour. While giving an interview to a tabloid, Ajith had earlier said, “We lived together, I really liked her but now everything has changed she is not the same person anymore, in fact, she is a drug addict.” Ajith is now happily married to Shalini!

Kamal Haasan and Simran:

Kamal Haasan was in a relationship with his co-star Simran Bagga while he was still dating Sarika. The two had an age gap of 22 years but nothing stopped them from falling in love with each other. However, Simran and Kamal’s relationship was short-lived. She moved on and married another man.

Nayanthara and PrabhuDheva:

Apparently, Nayanthara and PrabhuDheva had started dating when they were shooting for their film, Villu. In June 2009, there were rumours that Nayanthara and Prabhu might tie the knot, however, the duo never denied or confirmed the reports. In September 2010, Prabhu Deva finally confessed his love for Nayantara and also spoke about his relationship during interviews. Despite being married to Latha, Prabhu Deva continued to openly express his love for Nayanthara. After a lot of controversies, Prabhu Deva and Latha settled for divorce. In 2011, the couple parted ways and it becomes of the sensational news in the Kollywood film industry. One of the reasons was Prabhu Deva backed out every time after Nayanthara proposed for marriage. However, they never revealed the real reason behind their breakup.

Shruti Haasan and Dhanush:

Dhanush hit the headlines back then for his rumoured affair with Kamal Haasan’s eldest daughter Shruti Haasan. After a lot of controversies and rumours about Dhanush's wife Aishwaryaa miffed with their affair, Shruti Haasan clarified and said she had no affair with the Maari 2 star. She also mentioned about being good friends with Aishwaryaa Dhanush.

Samantha Akkineni and Siddharth:

After his breakup with Shruti Haasan, Siddharth fell in love with Samantha Akkineni. It was one of the most-talked-about relationships in the Kollywood film industry. However, Samantha's friends from the film industry always warned about Siddharth's proximity with other actresses. After dating for two-and-a-half years, Samantha walked off the relationship. She is now happily married to Naga Chaitanya.

