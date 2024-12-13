Mechanic Rocky OTT release date: Here's when and where you can watch Vishwak Sen, Meenakshi Chaudhary's action comedy movie online

Mechanic Rocky is an action comedy that hit the big screens on November 22. Directed by Ravi Teja Mullapudi, the movie stars Vishwak Sen, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Shraddha Srinath in lead roles. After receiving mixed to positive reviews during its theatrical run, the film has now made its digital debut.

That's right, the Vishwak Sen starrer is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The movie was silently released on the OTT platform amid much anticipation on December 13.

Take a look at the post below:

Talking about the plot of the movie, Mechanic Rocky follows the story of Rocky. He runs a garage and a driving school that he inherited from his father, Ramakrishna. As Rocky loses his mother at a young age, Ramakrishna teaches him the value of hard work. He wants Rocky to succeed in his studies, but the latter struggles and drops out of engineering college.

During this time, he falls in love with Priya. She is the sister of his friend Sekhar. Years later, Rocky reconnects with Priya and learns about her family’s struggles after her father’s death.

Following this, Rocky faces a new threat from a land grabber. Ranki demands money to save the garage within ten days, and Rocky discovers his father has an insurance policy. However, he is not named as the beneficiary.

Then, Rocky meets Maya, an insurance officer, to seek help. The story further shows Rocky’s fight to save his father’s legacy and uncover the truth behind Sekhar’s death.

In an interview with OTTPlay, Vishwak Sen spilled beans about his film and said, "The second half of Mechanic Rocky is completely gripping. I can confidently say that the audience will neither look at their mobiles nor get distracted. There is a genre shift, and the scenes that follow are thrilling."

Talking about the delay in the film's release, Vishwak Sen said that there were some date issues with a few actors initially. He also stated that production hassles caused delays in the film. However, he appreciated his producer, Ram Talluri, for sticking with the project.

