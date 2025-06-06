‘Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi and NTR became stars with Bollywood remakes’: RGV on South films' glory

Ram Gopal Varma recently commented on superstars Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Sr NTR and their popularity. The filmmaker highlighted that the South stars enjoy the glory they have today because of the remakes of Bollywood ventures back in the day.

In an interview with India TV, RGV said, “In the beginning, all four South Indian movie industries remade Amitabh from the 70s and 80s. Stars like Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, N T Ramarao and Rajkumar gained fame by acting in such remakes.”

Advertisement

Continuing his remarks about films during the career gap Big B took during the 1990s, the filmmaker revealed that many music companies were producing movies to promote their soundtracks.

RGV concluded his words with a comparison between young Bollywood filmmakers during the 1990s. The director revealed how many of them were interested and would easily connect with international films due to their English proficiency.

However, on the other hand, South Indian cinema producers in the 1990s did not have the same interest in global cinema and mostly focused on making films that had a story with mass appeal.

Recently, RGV made the headlines for an entirely different reason after his appearance with Anurag Kashyap in a podcast interview. During their conversation, the filmmakers were commenting on the extensive use of VFX and high production costs.

With Kashyap detailing about the same, the Shiva director commented by taking his own film’s example and said, “I never consciously thought of making Satya at low cost. I was spending what was required, and it created authenticity and realism. If I had spent Rs. 5 crores more, Satya’s quality would have been five times less.”

Advertisement

Coming to RGV’s work front, the filmmaker was last seen helming the project Saaree, a psychological thriller which received panned reviews from the audience and critics.

Moreover, the filmmaker had made a cameo appearance in the film Kalki 2898 AD, starring alongside Prabhas. The movie directed by Nag Ashwin was an epic sci-fi film, taking its origins from the mythology of the Mahabharata.

Apart from Prabhas, the movie had actors like Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and more in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Hari Hara Veera Mallu postponed: Pawan Kalyan starrer to get new release date with trailer