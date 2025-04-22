First photos: Vishnu Vishal and badminton player Jwala Gutta are blessed with baby girl on their 4th wedding anniversary

Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal has welcomed a baby girl with his wife and badminton player Jwala Gutta. He announced the happy news this morning through his social media handles. Along with the announcement, he shared two heartwarming photos. In one, the couple is seen holding their newborn daughter's tiny hand.

In the other, Vishnu Vishal’s first son, Aryan, is seen getting emotional and overjoyed as he sees his baby sister for the first time. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "We are blessed with a BABY GIRL... Aryan is an elder brother now... It's our 4th wedding anniversary today... On the same day we welcome this gift from the Almighty... Need all your love and blessings...."

Take a look at the post below:

Soon after he made the announcement, his fans and well-wishers took to the comment section to shower the couple with love. A social media user wrote, "Congratulations Vishnu Bro," while another commented, "God bless you Vishnu and family, and an angel has arrived."

Sankranthiki Vasthunam actress Aishwarya Rajesh also sent her best wishes to Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta. She commented, "Congrats Vishnu," while Varalaxmi Sarathkumar wrote, "Congratulationssssss…. To you and Jwala.!!! God bless u all."

Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta began dating in 2019 and tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2021. Their relationship blossomed over nearly two years before they decided to get married.

However, Vishnu Vishal already has a son, Aryan, from his previous marriage to Rajini Natraj. The couple ended their marriage officially on November 13, 2018. Vishnu had earlier revealed that they had been living separately for over a year before the legal separation. He had also mentioned maintaining mutual respect and friendship with Rajini despite the split.

On the work front, Vishnu Vishal was last seen in Lal Salaam, directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth. The film featured him alongside Rajinikanth, Vikranth, and others. At present, the actor is busy working on multiple projects, including Irandu Vaanam, Mohandas, and Aaryan.

