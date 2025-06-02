Namrata Shirodkar turns heads in ruched gown, shares adorable BFF moment with daughter Sitara

Former actress and diva Namrata Shirodkar never fails to impress with her stunning fashion choices. From ethnic to western, the star wife’s social media is a testament to her glam getups. She recently attended an event with her daughter, Sitara, in Mumbai and it's safe to say that she was dressed to impress.

Advertisement

Namrata Shirodkar's perfect pink ruched gown look

In the video, Namrata Shirodkar posed for the paparazzi outside the venue for the Miss World 2025 event in the city.

The diva opted for a ruched pink gown which had symmetric folds all over it, adding a perfect silhouette appearance. She tied up her hair in a high bun and chose statement accessories such as layered neckpieces, sleek chokers, minimal earrings, and rings.

Sitara Ghattamaneni’s elegant look in red

Not just Namrata, but her daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni was also present at the special event. The little one looked elegantly dressed in a red-hued ribbed dress. She kept her hair open, opted for minimal makeup, and accessorized with a sleek pendant.

The duo held hands as they posed for the shutterbugs before proceeding to step inside their car.

Namrata Shirodkar’s comment on Sitara’s acting debut

Mahesh Babu and Namrata’s daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni has frequently grabbed attention for her possible debut as an actor.

Advertisement

Being one of the most popular star kids in the block, there seems to be quite the anticipation over the same. Previously too, at an event, the doting mom had carefully silenced all the buzz.

Speaking to the press, she highlighted, “She (Sitara) is just 12 years old now, so there’s a lot of time left for us to discuss it.”

ALSO READ: Ghaati new release date: Anushka Shetty marks big screen return after 2 years on July 11