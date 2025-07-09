SSMB29: After Priyanka Chopra’s Chhau, Mahesh Babu to do a solo dance number in SS Rajamouli-led magnum opus?

The excitement surrounding SSMB29 is palpable as nearly everyone awaits the result of SS Rajamouli’s collaboration with some of India's biggest stars. The globe-trotting adventure is expected to hit screens sometime next year, and the newest update about the project is all about massy dance numbers.

Mahesh Babu gets a solo dance track for SSMB29

As per a Deccan Chronicle report, Mahesh Babu has powered up to shoot a racy and solo dance number in SSMB29. Following his suave moves, like in the popular track Kurchi Madathapetti, the actor will once more shine on the silver screen with a foot-tapping song.

A source close to the development mentioned that a huge set has been constructed for the song shoot in the outskirts of Hyderabad, which will include a replica of the city market and other iconic locations.

The source further stated, “Mahesh Babu will be featured in a racy solo dance number, accompanied by a troupe of dancers. It’s touted to be a mass number.”

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has trained herself in Chhau and will be performing this folk dance in the movie.

Will Mahesh Babu’s character in SSMB29 be similar to Indiana Jones?

That’s not all. The report further states that Mahesh Babu’s character and his look for the movie are said to be inspired by the likes of Indiana Jones.

The source mentioned, “Mahesh Babu usually maintains a uniform look in most of his films and has grown his hair longer for SSMB 29. The film is tipped to be a globe-trotting adventure on the lines of Indiana Jones.”

R Madhavan to play Mahesh Babu’s father in SSMB29?

Besides Mahesh in the lead, the film also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Moreover, R. Madhavan is also reportedly a part of the film and is likely to play the role of the Guntur Kaaram actor’s on-screen father.

While there are not many details or information available about the film yet, it would be interesting to see if Maddy actually takes on this role and how he performs it.

