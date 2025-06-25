SSMB29: Priyanka Chopra learnt Mayurbhanj Chhau dance for Mahesh Babu starrer, gets a shoutout from choreographer

SSMB29 is one of the most anticipated projects at the moment. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film is touted to be a globe-trotting adventure starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead.

While the makers have refrained from sharing any information about the movie in advance, recently, the Bajirao Mastani actress received a shoutout from her choreographer in the film.

Priyanka Chopra learnt Mayurbhanj Chhau dance for SSMB29

Taking to Instagram, celebrity choreographer Vicky Bhartiya dropped a shoutout post for Priyanka Chopra. The former, who is a trained professional in Odisha’s dance form Mayurbhanj Chhau, revealed his special experience of working with the diva.

Sharing some candid selfies of them, Vicky highlighted how Priyanka had shown unmatched energy during the rehearsals and then actually performed them during the shoots.

An excerpt from his long message read, “Working with @priyankachopra ma'am was truly a special experience. She’s smart, funny, strong, and so warm with everyone around her. Watching her energy during the dance rehearsals and shoots was genuinely inspiring—she gives her all and makes it look effortless.”

What is Mayurbhanj Chhau dance form?

For the untold, the Mayurbhanj Chhau dance originates from Odisha and is a semi-classical dance form. It is slightly different from the other Chhau forms, since it does not require the performers to wear elaborate face masks.

This is believed to have its roots in mock fights and drills used to train soldiers of the region and has incorporated influences from martial arts and other tribal traditions.

SSMB29’s next schedule to be shot in Kenya?

As per one of the latest reports by Telugu Chitraalu, the team of SSMB29 will be reaching Kenya for shooting one of the key schedules of the movie.

The report claimed that these will be the portions where the character introductions of Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra will be shot. These will be quite crucial to the plot since they will bring a major turning point in the narrative.

