Did Priyanka Chopra Jonas just tease an update on Mahesh Babu’s SSMB29 launch?

Superstar Mahesh Babu is currently working on his magnum opus, tentatively titled SSMB29. Priyanka Chopra Jonas may have hinted at her involvement in Superstar Mahesh Babu's upcoming film, tentatively titled SSMB29. The magnum opus is yet to be officially announced.

Did Priyanka Chopra Jonas tease the official launch of SSMB29?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was seen in an interview with Mid-Day, where she talked about her next Indian movie. In her response, the actress said, “I am doing an Indian film this year. And we should be announcing it pretty soon!”

During the conversation, her Heads of State co-star John Cena asked if didn’t she just confirm her movie with the statement. To this, PC replied, “Well. I just said I am doing an Indian movie. The rest you can speculate, but I’m excited about it.”

More details about SSMB29

SSMB29 is one of the highly anticipated films being made in India. The upcoming magnum opus is expected to be a globe-trotting jungle adventure, helmed by SS Rajamouli.

The film, featuring Mahesh Babu in the lead role, features Priyanka Chopra Jonas as the female co-lead, marking her return to Indian cinema after a few years.

SSMB29 is set to become a never-before-seen experience for the audience and is speculated to be made on a budget of Rs 900-1000 crore. Initially, the film was said to be releasing in theaters as a two-parter with the shoot going up until the end of 2026 and hitting the big screens in 2027 and 2028, respectively.

However, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the makers have moved away from the decision and will release it as a single film, likely with a long runtime.

Interestingly, it was recently reported that Mahesh Babu is set to have a solo massy dance number in the film. In line with Kurchi Madhuthapetti, the song would be an energetic one. It is also rumored that his characterization would be similar to Indiana Jones.

Apart from Mahesh and Priyanka, the SS Rajamouli directorial would have Prithviraj Sukumaran and R Madhavan in key roles.

Priyanka Chopra’s recent movie

Talking about Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the actress was last seen in the action comedy Heads of State, starring Idris Elba and John Cena in the lead roles. The movie was released on Amazon Prime Video on July 2, 2025.

