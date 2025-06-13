Ronth Twitter review: 11 tweets to check out if you’re planning to watch Roshan Mathew, Dileesh Pothan starrer

Ronth, starring Roshan Mathew and Dileesh Pothan, has hit the big screens on June 13, 2025. As the Shahi Kabir directorial releases, netizens have taken to their social media handles to express their reactions.

Talking about the crime drama, a user wrote, “#Ronth is one of the best films of the year, and one of Shahi Kabir’s best works so far. Like every other screenplay of his, this one too is super atmospheric and extremely haunting. The performances by Dileesh Pothan and Roshan are brilliant to say the least.”

Another user had a similar reaction and said, “Shahi Kabir Strikes Again. A Realistic Cop Story Based On Night Petroling. Superb Writing Except in Predictable Climax & Superb Performance of Dileesh Pothan & Roshan is the Major Highlight,” and rated the movie 3.75 out of 5.

With many more reviews by netizens, the movie has been deemed well-crafted with top-notch performances by Roshan and Dileesh.

Ronth Twitter reactions

Ronth is a crime drama film featuring the story of two police officers assigned as partners for night patrolling. While one of them is a stoic and aged man, the dynamic has his partner as an idealistic youngster.

With friction existing because of their contradicting personalities, tensions arise between them. However, as the night patrol progresses, each incident leads to a unique bond.

How the night patrol forms a larger crime, both the officers’ careers are at stake, making them confront their deepest and darkest fears is explored in the rest of the movie.

As Roshan Mathew and Dileesh Pothan are in the lead, the movie has actors like Arun Cherukavil, Sudhi Koppa, Krisha Kurup, Rajesh Madhavan, Mohammed Roshan, and many more in key roles.

The movie is directed by Shahi Kabir, who previously wrote the stories for Kunchacko Boban starrer Nayattu and Officer On Duty. The music was composed by Anil Johnson with Manesh Madhavan and Praveen Mangalath handling the camera and editing, respectively.

On the work front, Roshan Mathew was previously seen in the lead role for Janhvi Kapoor’s Ulajh. As Ronth hits the big screens, the actor was seen attending the pooja ceremony for the WWE-inspired Malayalam movie, Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies.

