Varalaxmi Sarathkumar drops FIRST PICS from her traditional Hindu wedding with businessman Nicholai Sachdev

Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar tied the knot with businessman Nicholai Sachdev on July 3 in an extravagant ceremony in Krabi, Thailand. Following their wedding, the couple hosted a grand reception that saw attendance from many prominent figures in the South Indian film industry. A few days later, Varalaxmi shared the first official photos from their intimate yet opulent wedding ceremony on her social media handles.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar shares first photos from wedding with Nicholai

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar took to her Instagram handle to share photos from her traditional Hindu wedding with Nicholai Sachdev. In the photos, the Hanu Man actress exuded happiness while walking down the aisle with her family members.

She also posed alongside her husband after exchanging vows. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "I finally got my Fairytale Wedding..!! My Prince asked me to marry him and I did..!!! One day down and forever to go.!! To Love,Laughter and Loads of food..!! I love you Nicholai..Thank you for making me feel like the world’s most beautiful bride."

Decoding Varalaxmi and Nicholai's wedding looks

On her special day, Varalaxmi donned a traditional red silk saree with intricate gold zari work. Her jewelry includes a statement maang tikka, jhumkas, a choker necklace, long layered necklaces, bangles, and a nose ring, all complementing her bridal attire. She elevated her look by adorning gajra in her hair. Meanwhile, the groom opted for a pair of cream-colored traditional shirt and veshti.

Varalaxmi and Nicholai's grand wedding reception

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Nicholai Sachdev celebrated their grand, star-studded wedding reception in Chennai, with notable attendees including Chief Minister MK Stalin, music composer AR Rahman, actor-politician Suresh Gopi, actors Jackie Shroff, Balakrishna, Venkatesh, and filmmaker Mani Ratnam.

The widely shared event photos featured Varalaxmi in a ruby-colored lehenga and Nicholai in a maroon sherwani, joined by her father, actor-politician Sarathkumar, and his wife Radikaa Sarathkumar.

Professionally, Varalaxmi was recently seen in the Telugu superhero film Hanu Man and will star in Dhanush’s directorial project Raayan, alongside Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, S. J. Suryah, Selvaraghavan, Prakash Raj, and Aparna Balamurali.

