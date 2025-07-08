L365: Mohanlal roped in as hero in actor-turned-director Austin Das Thomas’ cop comedy, ‘Grateful to be part of this exciting chapter’

Mohanlal recently took to his social media handle to announce his 365th acting venture in a lead role, tentatively titled L365. However, what makes the announcement all the more interesting is the fact that the Thallumaala actor Austin Das Thomas is turning director with it.

L365: Thallumaala’s Austin Das Thomas to direct Mohanlal

In an official post, Mohanlal announced his next film with Austin Das Thomas turning director. The maiden project by the actor is said to have the superstar play the role of a police officer and is said to be a cop action comedy entertainer.

Sharing the update, Mohanlal wrote, “With immense joy, I announce my next film. Directed by Austin Dan Thomas, written by Retheesh Ravi, And produced by Ashiq Usman under the banner of Ashiq Usman Productions. Grateful to be part of this exciting new chapter.”

Along with the announcement, the superstar also shared two pictures for L365, one as a promo and the other with the core crew. Interestingly, Ashiq Usman himself had bankrolled Thallumaala back in 2022.

Here’s the official announcement for L365:

For those unclear, Thallumaala is a Malayalam-language action comedy film directed by Khalid Rahman. The movie featured the story of Wazim aka Manavaalan Wazim, whose whole life has been a chain of fights, forming all of his relationships.

As he attempts to balance his life with fights and songs, he is accompanied by his trustworthy gang of friends, locking horns with a similar gang as well. In the film, Austin Das Thomas played the role of Rajesh, one of his friends. The movie is available for streaming on Netflix.

Mohanlal’s work front

Mohanlal is next set to appear in the lead role for the movie, Hridayapoorvam. The upcoming flick, directed by Sathyan Anthikad, is a feel-good comedy venture with Malavika Mohanan and Premalu fame Sangeeth Pratap in key roles.

While more details about the movie are yet to be made, Hridayapoorvam is expected to hit the big screens for Onam 2025.

Moving ahead, Mohanlal is currently speculated to be undergoing a shoot for Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 in Chennai. The superstar will once again be reprising his role as Mathew from the first installment.

Furthermore, the veteran star will also be appearing in cameo roles for films like Bha Bha Ba and Mammootty starrer MMMN (Patriot).

