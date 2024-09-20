Squid Game 2 sparks fan theories with mysterious teaser image: Dodgeball or a new game?

Squid Game, the series that took over the world, is coming back for the much-anticipated second season. Following the release of the show's official teaser, the production team dropped a mysterious picture and asked fans for their theories regarding the same. Avid followers of the show have started brainstorming to find out the meaning behind the image.

On September 20, 2024, Squid Game 2’s social media page posted a picture, asking fans about their theories on it. The still is from a scene of the upcoming series where the participants can be seen preparing for one of their quintessential games. The image shows a large playground with two vibrant, rainbow-colored tracks curving around an open courtyard. A group of people dressed in green tracksuits are entering from the center, while several guards in pink jumpsuits stand around the perimeter, watching.

Some fans replied to the post, offering their theories about the image. One of the predictions that particularly stood out was that the players would be made to play dodgeball but with a twist. Every time one of the contestants is hit with the ball, they will be brutally killed by the guards. Moreover, another user assumes that players will be made to run along the colors, which look like tracks on a field.

Squid Game season 2 is set to premiere on December 26, 2024, and the story will pick up where it left off in the previous season. Seong Gi Hun abandons his plans to move to the U.S. to reunite with his daughter and instead decides to expose the organization responsible for conducting the games.

Lee Jung Jae will once again step into the shoes of Seong Gi Hun; Lee Byung Hun is set to make a return as the enigmatic Front Man, and Wi Ha Jun will reprise his role as Hwang Jun Ho. Additionally, Gong Yoo will return as the recruiter, bringing his charismatic presence to the forefront as the story unfolds.

The new cast list of the show includes Im Siwan, Kang Ha Neul, Park Gyu Yong, Park Sung Hoon, Jo Yuri, Yang Dong Geun, Lee David, Lee Jin Wook, T.O.P., and more.

