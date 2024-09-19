Squid Game 2 cast discuss fan theories: From Wi Ha Joon turning evil to Lee Jung Jae's adult daughter and Lee Byung Hun joining game; watch

The new season of Squid Game is all set to premiere where Lee Jung Jae, Wi Ha Joon, and Lee Byun Hun will be reprising their roles. In a short clip, the actors can be seen reading out several fan theories and confirming if they are true or not. However, the actors manage to keep the intrigue alive by not giving away too much.

On September 19, 2024, Netflix released a special video of the cast members of Squid Game Season 2. The clip features Lee Jung Jae, Wi Ha Joon, and Lee Byun Hun where they read out many compelling fan theories and reveal if any of them are true. One of the theories suggests that Wi Ha Joon’s character, who is a cop in search of his brother in the previous season, turns evil in the upcoming part and becomes the host.

In another theory, it is assumed that Lee Byung Hun’s character, the front man who oversees the games, will appear as one of the masked individuals and pass over his role of Seung Gi Hun. But he dismisses it quickly and says, ‘It is imaginative but far from the truth.’ One fan suggests that Lee Jung Jae's new pink hair might be a clue that he will become one of the pink soldiers in the upcoming season. Moreover, some fans also think that one of the new cast member Park Gyu Young and Jo Yu Ri will play the adult daughter of Gi Hun.

Advertisement

Squid Game season 2 is set to premiere on December 26, 2024, and the story will pick up where it left off in the previous season. Seong Gi Hun abandons his plans to move to the U.S. to reunite with his daughter and instead decides to expose the organization responsible for conducting the games.

Lee Jung Jae will once again step into the shoes of Seong Gi Hun; Lee Byung Hun is set to make a return as the enigmatic Front Man, and Wi Ha Jun will reprise his role as Hwang Jun Ho. Additionally, Gong Yoo will return as the recruiter, bringing his charismatic presence to the forefront as the story unfolds.

The new cast list of the show includes Im Siwan, Kang Ha Neul, Park Gyu Yong, Park Sung Hoon, Jo Yuri, Yang Dong Geun, Lee David, Lee Jin Wook, T.O.P and more.

ALSO READ: Squid Game Season 2's special teaser to release on THIS date; excited fans say they're 'looking forward to it'