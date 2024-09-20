Love Next Door stills: Jung Hae In and Jung So Min search for former's mother after her disappearance due to troubled marriage; PICS

Love Next Door is an ongoing K-drama series starring Jung Hae In and Jung So Min in the lead roles. However, the stills of the upcoming episode have dropped ahead of its release featuring Jung So Min and Jung Hae In. However, the duo can be seen tensed in the images as the former’s mother is lost due to the troubles in her marriage.

On September 20, 2024, the production company of Love Next Door released new stills for the upcoming episode featuring Jung Hae In as Choi Seung Hyo and Jung So Min as Bae Seok Ryu. In the images, Choi Seung Hyo and Bae Seok Ryu can be seen in a police station where the former’s father, Choi Kyung Jong can also be seen. However, his father is holding a suitcase and it is none other than Seo Hye Sook, his wife, and Choi Seung Hyo’s mother.

Nervous yet composed, Choi Kyung Jong unlocks his wife Seo Hye Sook's suitcase. However, tension is thick in the air as Seung Hyo and Seok Ryu watch anxiously. The mystery of his mother’s sudden disappearance from her troubled marriage is in the balance.

The story revolves around childhood friends-turned-rivals, Baek Seok Ryu and Choi Seung Hyo. Baek Seok Ryu has always achieved success, from acing her exams to landing her ideal job. However, after a significant event, she decides to leave her position as a project manager at a major company and call off her engagement.

On the other hand, Choi Seung Hyo is a renowned architect and the CEO of Architecture Atelier In. He is described as an attractive individual who is well-liked by everyone. However, they meet each other again in adulthood, sparking old feelings and confronting things that were left unsaid.

Apart from Jung Hae In and Jung So Min, the other cast members of the show include Park Ji Young, Jo Han Cheol, Jang Young Nam, Lee Seung Jun, Kim Geum Soon, Han Ye Ju, Jeon Seok Ho, Lee Seung Hyeop, Shim So Young and more.

Directed by Yoo Je Won and written by Shin Ha Eun, a new episode of the show is released every Saturday and Sunday on the South Korean network, tvN. The show will also be streaming on Netflix in select regions.