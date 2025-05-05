Squid Game 3: Everything we know about Lee Jung Jae starrer ahead of trailer release on May 6, including cast and premiere date

With just hours to go before the official trailer for Squid Game Season 3 drops on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, fans worldwide are holding their breath in anticipation. The series that turned playground games into a deadly spectacle is returning for its final.

Unlike the slow burn leading to past seasons, this upcoming finale isn’t covered in secrecy—it’s cloaked in dread. Squid Game 3 teaser reveals a chilling new face: Chul Su. Dubbed Young Hee’s male counterpart.

Season 3 has been described as the definitive end to Seong Gi Hun’s story (played by Lee Jung Jae), but don’t expect a tidy wrap-up. Instead, the creators are going full throttle into psychological warfare, betrayal, and a final power struggle. Squid Game 3 can bring the entire system crashing down.

June 27 marks the global premiere of the last installment of this South Korean juggernaut. Fans can expect the return of familiar faces—Lee Jung Jae (Seong Gi Hun), Lee Byung Hun (Front Man), and Wi Ha Joon (Jun-ho), among others.

When we last saw Seong Gi Hun, he was again pulled into the games, not as a desperate contestant but as a man on a mission. He’s no longer just surviving; he’s trying to unravel the whole thing from within. Unfortunately, his plans were brutally interrupted, and the season ended with Seong Gi Hun's closest ally killed.

Seong Gi Hun as Player 456, walked away with a staggering 45.6 billion KRW (USD 31.5 million) in the first season. But in Squid Game season 2, he chose to return for the games to unravel and dismantle the death game system.

Netflix released haunting portraits: bloodstained floors, grotesque floral patterns replacing the vibrant childhood colors. With a visual shift toward the grotesque and surreal, this season isn’t just revisiting old themes.

The original doll duo—Young Hee and Chul Su—is more than frightening. And if their presence is any indicator, the first game could be even more gruesome than what we’ve seen before.

Series creator Hwang Dong Hyuk has long hinted that Squid Game was always envisioned as a three-act story. Squid Game 3 won’t just explore the conflict between Seong Gi Hun and the Front Man but also the issues Seong Gi Hun faces after failing to dismantle the system.

“This is a story about guilt, about failure, and about the cost of hope,” Hwang previously said in an interview. "Gi-hun isn’t just fighting the game anymore—he’s fighting what it turned him into,” Hwang Dong Hyuk said to The Hollywood Reporter.

This season will wrap up Seong Gi Hun’s story, but the Squid Game world might not end here. Who are the people behind the masks? Why do they follow such brutal rules? For now, all attention is on May 6.

Season 3 of Squid Game will have six episodes and will premiere on Netflix at 1:30 PM KST on June 27. Key roles will be played by Lee Jung Jae, Wi Ha Joon, Lee Byung Hun, Park Sung Hoon, Kim Jun Hee, Park Gyu Young and others.

As the trailer release approaches, one big question remains: how far will the games go when desperation turns into entertainment?

