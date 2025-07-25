Hari Hara Veera Mallu Worldwide Box Office: Pawan Kalyan starrer opens at Rs 60 crore globally, eyes resurgence with OG

Pawan Kalyan's latest outing, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, has begun its box office journey on a low note. The period drama jointly directed by Krrish Jagarlamudi and AM Jyothi Krishna needs to show better growth over the weekend.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu debuts with Rs 60 crore globally

Bankrolled by Mega Surya Entertainment on a considerable budget, Hari Hara Veera Mallu recorded a below-par opening of just Rs 60 crore gross on its opening day at the worldwide box office.

The Pawan Kalyan starrer fetched over Rs 50.25 crore from the domestic markets, of which Rs 10 crore was contributed by the premieres. The overseas territories remained numb and could only contribute a disappointing sum of Rs 10 crore on Day 1.

Co-starring Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Nargis Fakhri, and Nora Fatehi, Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part One - Sword Vs Spirit needs to show better trends over the remaining three days of the weekend. However, the movie is witnessing a massive drop on its second day. Although it may sustain itself at lower levels, the success of such a huge-budgeted project is now in limbo.

What turned out to be a significant concern for the movie is that it opened with mixed to average reviews, which is now reflected in its box office performance.

Can Pawan Kalyan make a comeback with OG?

Besides the historical drama set in the Mughal period, Pawan Kalyan will be next seen in OG, directed by Sujeeth. While his latest outing is facing criticism for its bland screenplay and VFX shots, fans are extremely excited for his next, OG.

Interestingly, OG has many more commercial aspects than Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which might turn out to be the perfect comeback film for Pawan Kalyan.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu in theatres

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is now playing in theaters near you. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on the box office.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

