Meet Me at the Lake: Is Meghan Markle-Prince Harry’s Upcoming Movie Shelved? Here’s What We Know

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Meet Me at the Lake remains in limbo, amid their contract with Netflix coming to an end. Previously, it was reported that the Duke and the Duchess would produce the film adaptation of Carley Fortune’s best-selling romance novel for the OTT platform.

However, according to the latest updates, the couple’s Archwell production has not yet secured a director on board and isn’t even close to finalizing the cast.

Advertisement

According to sources close to Markle and the former member of the royal family, Netflix has reportedly paid USD 3 million to the duo to block them as producers for the potential project.

Will Meghan Markle-Prince Harry’s Meet Me at the Lake see the light of day?

In conversation with the media portal, a source close to the Duke and the Duchess asked, “By this point, you would have thought they would have gotten a director on board and a cast. So what is the delay?”

They further added, “And when you make something for Netflix, it takes a long time for it actually to hit the streamer—there is so much to do in post-production to make sure it’s ready for every country. If the deal is up this year, then when is this film going to be made?”

Earlier, it was mentioned that the couple was working on a documentary in Africa. However, that too has been kept on the back burner. The question asked by the Hollywood insiders is, “What’s the betting that neither of these projects will see the light of day?”

Advertisement

Meghan Markle-Prince Harry’s 100 million deal with Netflix comes to an end

As reported previously, Markle and the Duke’s 100 million deal with Netflix comes to an end in September. Following the news that the couple’s agreement was not renewed, it was rumored that the duo might move to a first-look contract, similar to the one Barack Obama and his wife have.

Apart from partnering with the Sussexes on projects like Polo, Harry & Meghan, and With Love, Meghan, the streaming platform is also collaborating with the mother of two on her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

Despite the cancellation of their contract, the Duke and the Duchess could still release their projects on the streaming platform.

ALSO READ: Has Netflix Canceled Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s USD 100 Million Deal? Reports Reveal Details