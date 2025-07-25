Anthony Mackie Says He Made Ryan Gosling, Jeremy Renner Famous by Getting Them Emmy Nominations: ‘I Am the Sauce…’

Anthony Mackie jokingly reveals that he is responsible for the popularity of actors like Ryan Gosling and Jeremy Renner.

The actor, who made an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, opened up about his Emmy nods this year for the shows The Studio and Shark Beach with Anthony Mackie: Gulf Coast.

Amid enjoying the nominations, the Captain America star hilariously shared that he is the white dude legend. If any of the white actors need a nomination at the award ceremony, all they need to do is share the screen space with him.

Anthony Mackie credits himself for making actors famous

In conversation with the talk show host, the Marvel star revealed that it is always the white dudes in his projects that take the trophies home.

Mackie said, “I look over and everybody’s like, ‘Congratulations!’ And I was like, ‘Oh, what white dude got nominated?’ Because I’m the white dude legend when it comes to nominations and winning.”

He further added, “So, I made Ryan Gosling [Half Nelson] famous, I made Jeremy Renner [The Hurt Locker] famous, I made Bryan Cranston [All the Way] famous, and I made, now, Ron Howard famous. I’m like, ‘You wanna get nominated? I’m the dude.’ I am the sauce; I am the jelly in the donut.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, the actor claimed that he is happy with the second position. This year, Mackie is nominated alongside veterans such as Martin Scorsese, Ron Howard, David Franco, and even The Bear actor, Jon Bernthal.

The movie star shared that he is honored to be in the same category as the actors, and with Scorsese and Howard being nominated, either one of them is going to take the prize home.

Explaining further, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star said, “I don’t care about winning. Winning is being nominated against Scorsese and Ron Howard. Because one of them is going to have to say, ‘Damn! I lost to Anthony Mackie.’ They’re thinking about me; they’re shaking.”

As for the upcoming projects, Anthony Mackie will return as Sam Wilson/Captain America in Avengers: Doomsday.

