Matty Healy's Mom 'Scared' Taylor Swift Would Write Album About Short Relationship With His Son? Says 'Not Being Her Mother-in-law...'

British actress and TV personality Denise Welch opened up about her son Matty Healy’s past relationship with Taylor Swift, sharing that she’s 'glad' she didn’t end up as the pop star’s mother-in-law. Her comments came during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where she also spoke about Swift’s album The Tortured Poets Department and her son’s current relationship.

Healy, the frontman of the band The 1975, briefly dated Taylor Swift in mid-2023. Their romance lasted from May to June following Swift’s split from actor Joe Alwyn. During their time together, Healy attended several of Swift’s Eras Tour shows and was often seen with her in New York City.

Denise Welch breaks silence on Taylor Swift romance

While Denise Welch remained careful with her words, she didn’t shy away from expressing her relief that the relationship didn’t last. “Not being her mother-in-law is a role that I am glad that I lost,” she said, triggering gasps from the live audience. “Not that I have anything against her, at all,” Welch added. “It was just, you know, it was tricky.”

The actress, known for her work on British soap operas and Celebrity Big Brother UK, hinted at the challenges of being linked to Swift. “She — listen, you’re not allowed to say anything, and then she writes a whole album about it,” Welch said about Swift’s songwriting tendencies.

Here’s what Denise Welch said about The Tortured Poets Department

Swift’s 2024 album The Tortured Poets Department is rumored to contain several tracks inspired by Healy, including Guilty As Sin, Down Bad, Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus, The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived, and I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can).

Though Welch didn’t confirm any specifics about the songs, she implied that it was challenging navigating the post-breakup attention. Despite that, she said her son has handled the situation well. “Matty is taking it all in completely good grace,” she told Andy Cohen.

Denise Welch also confirmed that Healy is now engaged to model Gabbriette Bechtel, referring to her by her full name, Gabriella. “He is very happy with his amazing fiancée Gabriella, who is gorgeous,” she said. “So, we’ve moved on.”

Healy proposed to Bechtel in June 2024, just months after Swift went public with her new relationship with Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce in the summer of 2024.

