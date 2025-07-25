Top Highest 1st Day Grossers in APTS: Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu takes 6th spot, Allu Arjun rules with Pushpa 2

Hari Hara Veera Mallu, starring Pawan Kalyan in the leading role, has recorded the best opening for the actor in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana; however, it still fell short of its true potential.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu turns 6th biggest opener in the Telugu states

The Pawan Kalyan film emerged as the 6th biggest opener in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, surpassing SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 and Ram Charan's Game Changer. However, it remained behind Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2, which is still ruling at the top spot, followed by RRR, Devera, Kalki 2898 AD, and Salaar in the home states.

Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and AM Jyothi Krishna, Hari Hara Veera Mallu grossed over Rs 45.50 crore on its first day in the twin states. Of which, a sum of Rs 15.50 crore came from Ceeded, while Nizam and Andhra contributed around Rs 6.50 crore and Rs 23.50 crore gross, respectively. Interestingly, the first day figure also includes the collections of premiere shows.

However, HHVM recorded the biggest opening for Pawan Kalyan, surpassing Vakeel Sahab and Bheemla Nayak; it still couldn't reach its full potential.

The Top Highest First Day Box Office Collections in AP/TS are as follows:

Rank Title Year Gross 1 Pushpa: The Rule 2024 Rs. 80.50 cr. 2 RRR 2022 Rs. 77.50 cr. 3 Devara 2024 Rs. 65.00 cr. 4 Kalki 2898 AD 2024 Rs. 57.25 cr. 5 Salaar 2023 Rs. 55.00 cr. 6 Hari Hara Veera Mallu 2025 Rs. 45.50 cr. 7 Baahubali: The Conclusion 2017 Rs. 44.75 cr. 8 Guntur Kaaram 2023 Rs. 42.50 cr. 9 Game Changer 2024 Rs. 42.00 cr. 10 Saaho 2019 Rs. 40.75 cr. 11 Syeraa Narasimha Reddy 2019 Rs. 39.00 cr. 12 Adipurush 2023 Rs. 38.75 cr. 13 Sarkaru Vaari Paata 2020 Rs. 36.25 cr. 14 Vakeel Saab 2022 Rs. 35.75 cr. 15 Sarileru Neekevvaru 2024 Rs. 34.50 cr. 16 Bheemla Nayak 2022 Rs. 30.50 cr. 17 Radhe Shyam 2022 Rs. 30.50 cr. 18 Veera Simha Reddy 2023 Rs. 30.25 cr. 19 Aravindha Sametha 2018 Rs. 29.50 cr. 20 Pushpa: The Rise 2021 Rs. 29.50 cr.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu in theatres

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is now playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such box office updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

