Happy Gilmore 2: Which Characters Saw Sad Endings? Adam Sandler's Netflix Sequel Shocks Fans in First 4 Minutes

Spoiler Alert: This article contains major plot details from Happy Gilmore 2.

Netflix’s Happy Gilmore 2 begins with an unexpected twist: Julie Bowen’s character, Virginia Venit, is killed off in the first few minutes of the film. The sequel to the 1996 comedy classic, starring Adam Sandler, was released on July 25 and features a star-studded cast, nostalgic callbacks, and emotional tributes. However, fans were stunned by this early departure.

Virginia Venit dies in the opening scene

In the movie’s opening sequence, Happy Gilmore (Adam Sandler) narrates how life changed after the events of the first film. He shares how he and Virginia (played by Julie Bowen) fell deeper in love, got married, and became parents to four sons and a daughter, played by Adam’s real-life daughter, Sunny Sandler.

But in a sudden moment, Happy hits an off-course golf ball that strikes Virginia in the head, killing her instantly. The death happens within the first four minutes of the movie and sets the tone for the rest of the film.

Despite her early exit, Julie Bowen appears in a few later scenes. She returns as a vision in Happy’s “happy place,” encouraging him to forgive himself and continue moving forward.

What happens after Virginia’s death?

Virginia’s passing prompts Happy to retire from golf to focus on raising his five children as a single dad. The character shift adds depth to the otherwise comedic storyline.

The movie blends emotional moments with the franchise’s signature humor. It pays tribute to the original while introducing new characters and celebrity cameos.

Alongside Sandler and Bowen, Christopher McDonald reprises his role as Shooter McGavin. The movie also features major guest stars, including Travis Kelce, Bad Bunny, Post Malone, and golf legends John Daly, Rory McIlroy, and Scottie Scheffler. Happy Gilmore 2 also honors the late original cast members Carl Weathers, Bob Barker, and Richard Kiel.

Carl Weathers, who played Chubbs, was part of the early drafts for the sequel before he died in 2024. “The saddest thing is Carl Weathers was in the draft,” Adam Sandler told E! News. “We wrote an entire story for Carl and Carl’s son, and then Carl passed away.” He added, “So, we show the love to Carl in the movie.”

Carl’s character is remembered through a golf tip book and Happy’s memories of his mentor’s advice. Bob Barker, who famously brawled with Happy in the original film, appears via a video game scene. Richard Kiel is honored through his character’s son, who appears as a spectator in the sequel.

