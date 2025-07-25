Box Office: Saiyaara surpasses Sitaare Zameen Par, Raid 2 and Housefull 5 in 7 days flat; Emerges second biggest grosser of 2025

Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri and starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has collected a mind-numbing Rs 172 crore net in its first 7 days in India. This number would be seen enviably even if it were the film's lifetime collections. However, it's just the first week and there's a lot more to come in the days to follow. Week 2 for the Mohit Suri directorial has started on a blistering note and a second weekend of around Rs 70 crore looks well assured.

Saiyaara Has Crossed The Lifetime India Net Collections Of Housefull 5, Raid 2 And Sitaare Zameen Par

Saiyaara, in just 7 days, has crossed the lifetime India net collections of 2025's Bollywood biggies like Housefull 5 (Rs 167 crore net), Raid 2 (Rs 165.50 crore net) and Sitaare Zameen Par (Rs 165 crore net). As you read, it has also crossed the worldwide gross of all of the above-mentioned films. It is now just behind Chhaava's India and worldwide collections among 2025's Bollywood films; and that shall remain constant till the end of the film's run.

Saiyaara Heads For A Rs 400 Crore Plus India Net And Rs 600 Crore Plus Worldwide Gross, Despite Competition

For a non-starrer to put up these collections in week 1 only shows that anything is possible in the world of movies. Now, Saiyaara heads for a Rs 400 crore plus India net finish and the global cume should be well over Rs 600 crore gross. This is despite the busy slate of Indian releases. There's Son Of Sardaar 2, Kingdom and Dhadak 2 in its immediate next week and that shall be followed by War 2 and Coolie on 14th August, 2025.

Saiyaara Is The Biggest Hit By Bollywood Newcomers Since Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai

Saiyaara is the biggest hit delivered by newcomers since Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. The 2025 musical has broken many myths. Aspiring actors will be much more motivated to make a mark for themselves, than they would have been had Saiyaara, being the appreciated film that it is, not done well.

Saiyaara In Theatres

Saiyaara plays in theatres now.

