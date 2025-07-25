Ed Sheeran Reveals How Arijit Singh Hooked Him Up on Punjabi Lyrics For Sapphire: 'One of the Most Amazing...'

Ed Sheeran has opened up about his memorable visit to India earlier this year, calling it “one of the best experiences of his music career.” During his Mathematics tour in India, the British singer spent 24 hours in Jiaganj Azimganj, West Bengal, the hometown of popular Indian singer Arijit Singh.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Sheeran shared details of his trip and praised Arijit Singh for his warmth, talent, and musical guidance. The visit was part of Sheeran’s journey to complete his song Sapphire, which was later released in June featuring Arijit.

Describing the visit, Ed Sheeran wrote, “One of my fav experiences ever in my career was going to Jiaganj Azimganj with my dad to go and see @arijitsingh for the final jigsaw piece of ‘Sapphire’. It was a 24-hour trip and felt like a pilgrimage of music.”

He added that they drove for over five hours to reach the town. After arriving, Arijit took them on a boat ride, and they shared coffee, food, and conversations.

Here’s what Ed Sheeran learned from Arijit Singh

Once in the studio, Arijit Singh taught Ed how to sing in Punjabi and also gave him a quick lesson on the sitar. Sheeran also recalled their late-night scooter ride, writing, “We then went on a late-night scooty ride, with me on the back of Arijit’s bike and my dad on the back of his security’s. We listened to prayer by the river and talked about music.”

Calling it “one of the most amazing days” in his musical journey, Ed said the collaboration marked the end of a beautiful process for the song, but also the beginning of something bigger.

Ed Sheeran praises Arijit Singh’s voice and musicality

In his post, Ed Sheeran expressed deep admiration for Arijit Singh’s artistry, saying he listens to the version of the song featuring Arijit every morning with his daughters because he loves the Indian singer’s voice, tone, flow, and rhythm. He thanked Arijit for his time, grace, and talent, and encouraged fans to listen to the new version of Sapphire, which is now available on all music platforms.

Ed Sheeran’s Mathematics tour in India began in January and concluded in mid-February. He performed in multiple cities, including Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong, and Delhi-NCR. During the tour, he also met legendary composer AR Rahman and performed with him at his Chennai concert.

