When Squid Game director Hwang Dong Hyuk revealed BLACKPINK inspired the show’s iconic coffin design

BLACKPINK is undoubtedly a global phenomenon and often inspires everyone around them. The group even inspired Squid Game director Hwang Dong-hyuk to create the iconic coffins featured in the show. This revelation delighted fans of both BLACKPINK and Squid Game.

During the release of Squid Game in 2020, director Hwang Dong-hyuk surprised fans by sharing that one of the series’ most striking visual elements was inspired by none other than the K-pop sensation BLACKPINK. Hwang explained that the pink and black tones of the "managers'" uniforms in Squid Game reminded him of BLACKPINK. Drawing from this connection, he designed the iconic black coffins, used to transport the bodies of eliminated players, incorporating pink ribbons.

The director elaborated that the primary colors of the managers' outfits were black and pink, which he matched to resemble BLACKPINK's aesthetic. This revelation delighted and amused BLINKs, who appreciated the unexpected tribute to the group. As Squid Game prepares for its next season, it leaves us wondering what other surprises Hwang Dong-hyuk has in store.

Squid Game Season 2 is set to premiere on December 26, 2024, and the story will pick up where it left off in the previous season. Seong Gi-hun abandons his plans to move to the U.S. to reunite with his daughter and instead decides to expose the organization responsible for conducting the deadly games.

Lee Jung-jae will once again step into the role of Seong Gi-hun, while Lee Byung-hun is set to return as the enigmatic Front Man. Wi Ha-jun will reprise his role as Hwang Jun-ho, whose fate was left uncertain in the first season. Additionally, Gong Yoo will bring back his charismatic presence as the recruiter, further adding intrigue as the story unfolds.

Advertisement

The new cast for Season 2 includes an exciting lineup featuring Im Siwan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Park Sung-hoon, Jo Yuri, Yang Dong-geun, Lee David, Lee Jin-wook, and more. Fans are eagerly anticipating how these fresh faces will contribute to the intensity and complexity of the show's next chapter.