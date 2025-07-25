Coolie takes a phenomenal start in advance booking in US, Rajinikanth starrer set for Box Office rampage

Coolie, starring Rajinikanth in the lead, is all set for the box office rampage. The highly anticipated Tamil movie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has opened its advance bookings in select locations in the USA, and the response is noteworthy.

Coolie records solid pre-sales of USD 290K in North America

Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, Coolie has sold around 10,500 tickets in 435 plus shows across 180 locations in North America. With 20 days still to go, the movie has secured a solid pre-sales total of USD 290K. More locations, including AMC, are yet to open the advanced tickets for the North American premieres.

While the original version is already registering a banger prebooking, the Telugu dubbed version has also joined the rampage with an outstanding pre-sales of USD 40K.

Based on the current trends, buzz, and hype around the movie, Coolie is set to register a phenomenal advance booking and has the potential to emerge as one of the biggest openers of Rajinikanth at the box office.

Massive surge in advance booking expected after Coolie trailer release

Co-starring Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Sathyaraj, and Aamir Khan, Coolie is touted to be one of the biggest bets of Tamil cinema this year. The Lokesh Kanagaraj movie is considered a top contender to become the first Kollywood flick to reach the four-digit figure (Rs 1000 crore) at the worldwide box office.

However, time will tell whether the movie can surpass the magical figure or not. It is expected to see a massive surge in bookings following its trailer release. According to Lokesh Kanagaraj's recent interview, the Coolie trailer is scheduled to be launched on August 2, 2025. So far, every soundtrack and promotional material has worked in favor of the movie, and the trailer is also likely to continue the same.

For the unversed, the movie is releasing on August 14, 2025, in a clash with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2.

