Stray Kids’ ATE remains steady at no 13 on Billboard 200; holds top spot on World Albums chart for 3 consecutive weeks

Stray Kids continues to prove why they are regarded as the 4th generation K-pop’s leader. With their latest mini-album ATE, the eight-piece K-pop ensemble is reaching new career highs. For the 3rd week, the EP remains strong in the top 15 on Billboard 200. At the same time, it’s also dominating the World Albums Chart.

According to the latest updates, Stray Kids’ ATE is maintaining its stronghold on Billboard 200 for 3 consecutive weeks. Although the album has now moved to no. 13 on the chart, it’s still a remarkable feat achieved by very few K-pop groups.

Back in July, ATE debuted atop the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart. With this, Stray Kids became the first group ever globally to have their five consecutive albums landing at no. 1 on the chart. After charting at no. 6 last week, ATE managed to hold steady in the chart’s top 15.

Meanwhile, the group is showing extreme domination on Billboard’s World Albums Chart. For the 3rd week, their ninth mini-album ATE is soaring high at no. 1 on the chart.

However, this barely sums up Stray Kids’ latest Billboard achievements. ATE has swept up the 3rd spot on both the Top Album Sales and Top Current Album Sales chart. This concludes the EP as the 3rd best-selling album of the week in the United States.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Chk Chk Boom, the title track of ATE is maintaining its stronghold on quite a few esteemed charts. On Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales, it is currently soari g at no. 2 on Global Excl. U.S., it bagged no. 23 spot, and lastly the track has landed at no. 32 on the Global 200 chart.

While their songs continue to reign over the music charts, Stray Kids also showcases their dominance as a global megastar group. They have ranked no. 14 on this week’s Billboard’s Artist 100, marking their overall 67th week on the chart.

On July 19, 2024, Stray Kids released their ninth mini-album ATE consisting of eight songs including Chk Chk Boom serving as the title track. The group is now set to embark on their 2024 world tour dominAT, starting on August 24.

ALSO READ: MADEIN confirms September 3 debut as seven-piece with ex-Kep1er’s Mashiro and Yeseo; know more