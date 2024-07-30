Stray Kids’ ATE title track Chk Chk Boom debuts at No. 49 on Billboard Hot 100 and is now their highest-charting song

Stray Kids’ latest mini-album ATE is soaring high on global music charts. Now, the smash-hit title track Chk Chk Boom has fetched the group a new record in their prolific career. As per recent updates, the track has landed itself in at no. 49 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100, marking the K-pop ensemble’s highest-charting ever.

Stray Kids’ Chk Chk Boom debuts at no. 49 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100

According to Billboard’s update on July 30, Stray Kids’ Chk Chk Boom has debuted at no. 49 on the Hot 100 chart for the week ending with August 3. With this, the eight-piece group earned their highest-charting song yet, setting a new career record.

In 2023, the octet entered the esteemed chart for the first time with their smash-hit title track LALALALA, which peaked at no. 90. Then earlier this year, with their digital single Lose My Breath (feat. Charlie Puth), Stray Kids once again entered the Billboard Hot 100. This collaborative song also peaked at no. 90 on the prestigious music chart.

Congratulations, Stray Kids!

Chk Chk Boom and ATE’s more achivements on Billboard

Meanwhile, Chk Chk Boom debuted at no. 4 on Billboard’s Global Excl. US chart and entered the Global 200 maintaining a stronghold at no. 10. At the same time, the album ATE itself is soaring high on the Billboard 200, landing at the impressive No. 1 spot.

With this, the group has achieved the remarkable feat of having 5 consecutive albums debuting at no. 1 on the trending music chart. In addition to this, ATE arrived on Billboard with 232,000 equivalent album units sold in the US for the week of July 25, landing the largest weekly sales for any K-pop album released in 2024.

With the commercial records of the mini-album, Stray Kids also secured the second-highest album sales of this year, closely following Taylor Swift’s latest release.

Celebrate Stray Kids’ achievements with a rewatch of Chk Chk Boom MV:

More about Stray Kids

On July 19, Stray Kids made their official 2024 comeback with the mini-album ATE and its power-injecting title track Chk Chk Boom. Following this successful release, the group is set to rewrite K-pop history once again with their 2nd Lollapalooza performance scheduled on August 2.

