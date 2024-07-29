Stray Kids dominate the world like Titans in MOUNTAINS music video; watch

Stray Kids recently made their comeback with a brand new album titled ATE along with main lead Chk Chk Boom. Now, the group has surprised the fans with a brand new music video for the B-side track MOUNTAINS. With stunning visuals, the boy band has yet again managed to impress the audience.

Stray Kids released the music video for B-side track MOUNTAINS

On July 29, 2024, Stray Kids released a music video for the B-side track MOUNTAINS and took the fans by surprise. In the video, the members are seen controlling the events in the real world by adding certain objects in different places.

Co-written by Bang Chan, Changbin, and Han, the track has extremely hard-hitting lyrics that skillfully capture the group’s will to keep going through the tough times.

The release is part of the boy band’s ongoing 2024 STAYweeK, which is a yearly celebration of the anniversary of the group’s official fandom STAY. It is expected that more exciting content will be released for the fans to enjoy. Apart from MOUNTAINS and Chk Chk Boom, the tracks included in the album are JJAM, I Like It, Runners, 또 다시 밤 (twilight), and the self-titled track Stray Kids.

More about Stray Kids

Formed by JYP Entertainment, Stray Kids is comprised of eight members, which include Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. The members of the group were selected from the survival show with the same name as the group, organized by the company. However, the group soared to popularity with the release of the song God’s Menu from their first studio album, Go Live.

Advertisement

Additionally, the group released a single titled Lose My Breath featuring Charlie Puth in 2024. It was the group's first comeback since the release of their eighth EP, Rock-Star, on November 10, 2024. Moreover, they are set to headline Lollapalooza in Chicago in August 2024. The group recently performed at BST Hyde Park in London, and I-Days in Milan in July 2024.

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jin tops individual idol brand reputation rankings for July; Girls Generation’s Taeyeon and Apink’s Jung Eunji closely follow